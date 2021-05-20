Court hears AfriForum's bid to block BEE vaccine policy





AfriForum's application to halt any BBE requirements in Covid-19 vaccine rollout was heard in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The organisation wants the court to compel Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to use his discretion in terms of section 3 of the Framework for Preferential Procurement Policy Act 5 or 2000.

This would mean that all state organs could potentially be exempted from applying BEE requirements in relation to the vaccine programme.

AfriForum campaign officer Ernst van Zyl has described BEE as a race agenda led by the governing party.

He says the ANC government cannot be trusted given the recent PPE corruption and Covid-19 looting that took place under its watch.

"We're saying leave the vaccine rollout to whoever is best to do it, no matter what colour they are", Van Zyl adds.

Judgment in the matter has been reserved and AfriForum is expecting a ruling in the upcoming weeks.

Our stance is that any type of BEE requirement when it comes to vaccines is going to slow down the process, open the door for corruption. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

It's a race agenda by the government during a pandemic. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

We need to focus on how many people's lives we can save and how many people we can make safe, not small political race games like the ANC are playing here. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

We don't have a specific date... the court judgment is now reserved. We're waiting now for the judge to come to a conclusion but it shouldn't be too long. It will probably be within the next month or so. Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content - AfriForum

