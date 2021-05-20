'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'





Covid-19 vaccines have created nine new US dollar billionaires, according to The People's Vaccine Alliance.

The alliance – which links organisations and activists lobbying for an end to vaccine patents – based its figures on the Forbes “Rich List”.

Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires are Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech.

The combined wealth of the nine new vaccine billionaires totals R271 billion (US$19.3 billion), enough to vaccinate every single person living in a low-income country 1.3 times over.

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

"These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines," said Oxfam’s Anna Marriott.

"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money so it can’t be fair that private individuals are cashing in while hundreds of millions face second and third waves completely unprotected," said Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.

