WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments is now being handled by local health teams.
Other provinces have also been given the go-ahead to send SMSes to vaccine recipients over the age of 60.
The distribution of SMSes to eligible vaccine recipients was previously controlled by the national government, leading to several complaints at the start of the Phase 2 rollout this week.
Many residents, including CapeTalk listeners, had complained about receiving late-night messages while others were allocated to vaccination sites that were too far from where they live.
Earlier this week, the Western Cape Health Department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem explained to CapeTalk that the scheduling of appointments was a national function and that the province had no "line of sight".
RELATED: WCHD: Province does not have 'line of sight' of national Covid vaccine schedule
During his weekly digital conference on Thursday, Premier Winde confirmed that local teams will now be in control of the distribution of vaccine SMSes in the province.
He believes that a localised approach to scheduling vaccine appointments will prevent these isuues from happening again.
Winde says officials aim to provide a three-day lead time, going forward, so that residents have enough time to get to their vaccination site.
"We will also make sure that sites are selected close to where the person resides", the premier adds.
Residents who missed their appointments due to scheduling issues will still be able to get their vaccine and a new date by contacting the following number to reschedule: 0800 029 999.
RELATED: Do over-60s with comorbidities get priority? Vaccine Q&A with Dr Saadiq Kariem
Winde says the percentage of residents over the age of 60 years old who have registered for their vaccine has increased from 27% to 37% since last week’s digital press conference
While this is a positive increase, the premier says it is not enough, as the province needs to reach 60% of all residents as soon as possible.
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/recap-day-1-phase-2-vaccination-first-person-be-vaccinated-wc
