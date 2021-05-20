Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP





The Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect on Wednesday.

It's understood that the decision to suspend all contact sports in schools comes after Covid-19 outbreaks linked to sporting events in the Gauteng province.

RELATED: Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports

DA MP Baxolile Nodada says the department should have implemented a differentiated approach in provinces experiencing rising infections and cluster outbreaks.

Nodada says a blanket ban on all contact sport in schools was not the right decision by the DBE.

The politician says instead of cancelling contact sport, the department should be focusing on enforcing Covid-19 protocols at schools and sporting events.

"We should talk about strengthening the protocols rather than saying let's not play the sport at all", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside

The DA has slammed the government for its slow vaccine rollout and says the dismal vaccination programme is to blame for Covid-19 outbreaks.

I think we should have had a differentiated approach to [acknowledge that] Gauteng has an outbreak and put the focus on where it should and place the ban there - and check what exactly caused that. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

You can't just take a blanket approach to everybody.... when are other people are managing this based on Covid-19 protocols. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

The DBE has taken a decision that is questionable. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

If you're a rugby player travelling to school with a taxi filled with 15 people, and you get to school and you're told you can't play sport, that's a bit questionable. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

The reason why we even have to put regulations like this is the slow vaccination programme that the government is failing to rollout effectively. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

They should have ensured that in Gauteng, where there are outbreaks, the necessary protocols are being put in place. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

Different contact sports are being played across the country and there have not been outbreaks because people are actually following protocols. Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: