Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccine over-60s in the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says private vaccination sites are starting to come online in the Western Cape as the province scales up its va... 20 May 2021 6:40 PM
WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion The Western Cape Health Department has been given control over the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments in the province. 20 May 2021 3:25 PM
View all Local
"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA Phumzile van Damme has resigned as a DA Member of Parliament (MP) and says she leaves the party with a heavy heart. 20 May 2021 7:16 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi. 20 May 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires' "The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now. 20 May 2021 3:04 PM
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards' The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards. 20 May 2021 2:05 PM
Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets “Tesla has diamond hands,” tweeted Musk, indicating Tesla is not selling Bitcoin, despite its crash. 20 May 2021 1:17 PM
View all Business
Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp Toilet paper is getting more expensive around the world because of the soaring prices of commodities used to make it. 20 May 2021 1:35 PM
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period' "You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice." 20 May 2021 12:07 PM
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities. 20 May 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Sport
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 20 May 2021 11:28 AM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] American amazed by 'electric tea kettle' - life will never be the same Ermahgerd! What will they think of next? Barbara Friedman discusses this and other trending stories from around the web. 20 May 2021 10:42 AM
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities. 20 May 2021 9:49 AM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires' "The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now. 20 May 2021 3:04 PM
Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets “Tesla has diamond hands,” tweeted Musk, indicating Tesla is not selling Bitcoin, despite its crash. 20 May 2021 1:17 PM
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period' "You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice." 20 May 2021 12:07 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Sport

Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP

20 May 2021 4:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
DBE
contact sports
contact sports at schools
sporting events
Covid-19 outbreaks

The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced the suspension of all contact sport in schools with immediate effect on Wednesday.

It's understood that the decision to suspend all contact sports in schools comes after Covid-19 outbreaks linked to sporting events in the Gauteng province.

RELATED: Education dept urged to provide more data after ban on school contact sports

DA MP Baxolile Nodada says the department should have implemented a differentiated approach in provinces experiencing rising infections and cluster outbreaks.

Nodada says a blanket ban on all contact sport in schools was not the right decision by the DBE.

The politician says instead of cancelling contact sport, the department should be focusing on enforcing Covid-19 protocols at schools and sporting events.

"We should talk about strengthening the protocols rather than saying let's not play the sport at all", he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside

The DA has slammed the government for its slow vaccine rollout and says the dismal vaccination programme is to blame for Covid-19 outbreaks.

I think we should have had a differentiated approach to [acknowledge that] Gauteng has an outbreak and put the focus on where it should and place the ban there - and check what exactly caused that.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

You can't just take a blanket approach to everybody.... when are other people are managing this based on Covid-19 protocols.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

The DBE has taken a decision that is questionable.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

If you're a rugby player travelling to school with a taxi filled with 15 people, and you get to school and you're told you can't play sport, that's a bit questionable.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

The reason why we even have to put regulations like this is the slow vaccination programme that the government is failing to rollout effectively.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

They should have ensured that in Gauteng, where there are outbreaks, the necessary protocols are being put in place.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

Different contact sports are being played across the country and there have not been outbreaks because people are actually following protocols.

Baxolile Nodada, Shadow Minister of Education - DA

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




20 May 2021 4:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
DBE
contact sports
contact sports at schools
sporting events
Covid-19 outbreaks

More from Politics

"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA

20 May 2021 7:16 PM

Phumzile van Damme has resigned as a DA Member of Parliament (MP) and says she leaves the party with a heavy heart.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical

20 May 2021 1:46 PM

Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24

20 May 2021 11:52 AM

Local journalists have called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for being inaccessible to SA media houses following his sit-down interview with a French TV network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'

20 May 2021 8:49 AM

DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'

19 May 2021 1:28 PM

SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE

19 May 2021 11:44 AM

The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans

19 May 2021 8:58 AM

"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'

18 May 2021 2:42 PM

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to work

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC holds 40 by-elections in 25 municipalities on Wednesday

18 May 2021 1:36 PM

"We do not expect significant disruptions," says Masego Shiburi (Independent Electoral Commission).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

19 May 2021 12:04 PM

The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'

17 May 2021 7:47 AM

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes

14 May 2021 9:48 AM

Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos

11 May 2021 4:31 PM

"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa

6 May 2021 6:24 PM

The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand

22 April 2021 6:38 PM

Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on the Noordhoek Sports Grounds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide

20 April 2021 4:33 PM

Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA

Politics

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

Business Local

WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC wants CT DA councillor to quit over charges relating to COVID-19 corruption

20 May 2021 7:36 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns proceedings for serious security reasons

20 May 2021 7:09 PM

IEC appoints Moseneke to head review process on holding municipal polls

20 May 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA