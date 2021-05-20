Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The case of Lancaster 101's fight to get the Reserve Bank to overturn approvals enabling the expatriation of disgraced Steinhoff's assets is complicated, says Bruce Whitfield.
RELATED: Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
In a nutshell, former Pepkor chair (and ex-trade unionist) Jayendra Naidoo through his company Lancaster 101, raised funding from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to invest in Steinhoff as a BBE partner.
He served on the Steinhoff (controlling shareholder in Pepkor) board from 2017 and stepped down in 2018, while remaining chairperson at Pepkor until January this year.
Naidoo said he resigned from Pepkor because his ongoing battle with Steinhoff made his position there untenable.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Naidoo to outline his beef with Steinhoff.
With Steinhoff there's obviously a massive fraud that's taken place so all the shareholders have lost money, including Lancaster 101.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
What's at stake now is whether the settlement that is offered is fair and equitable...Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
In Lancaster's view this is not the case, as the settlement favours the US hedge funds that have bought the debt and prejudices the claimants.
Naidoo says, like everyone else, the Reserve Bank was fooled by the "misrepresentations" that have taken place over the years in Steinhoff.
The decisions of the Reserve Bank is what has led Steinhoff to list and to externalise its South African-owned assets outside of South Africa.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
That is ultimately why the US hedge funds who've taken over the debt stand to get 100c to the rand, and the claimants get between 2c and 18c on the rand.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
The assets that the hedge funds have security over, those were taken out of the country under the Reserve Bank's approval which was obtained by false representation.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
At issue here is the Reserve Bank's refusal to review the decision to approve Steinhoff's delisting structure.
If they would review the decision - including the decision they made late last year which was in support of the settlement offer (which resulted in more externalisation of SA assets) - it would have a material effect on how the settlement would work for the claimants and the existing creditors.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
Our legal advice is that the Reserve Bank can certainly review its decision which it ought to do, based on information which is now in the public domain.Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101
If Lancaster's application is successful it would result in everyone getting a fairer deal, he says.
Listen to Naidoo's argument in the audio below:
Source : J&J Group
More from Business
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards'
The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards.Read More
Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets
“Tesla has diamond hands,” tweeted Musk, indicating Tesla is not selling Bitcoin, despite its crash.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect interest rate decision?
CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
More from Opinion
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets
“Tesla has diamond hands,” tweeted Musk, indicating Tesla is not selling Bitcoin, despite its crash.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'
"We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town).Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?
Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.Read More
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)
The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
More from Politics
"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA
Phumzile van Damme has resigned as a DA Member of Parliament (MP) and says she leaves the party with a heavy heart.Read More
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP
The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.Read More
Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical
Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.Read More
SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24
Local journalists have called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for being inaccessible to SA media houses following his sit-down interview with a French TV network.Read More
School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'
DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
New SA smoking laws a step closer? 'Bill remains unchanged despite 21k comments'
SA Tabacco Transformation Alliance says enforced plain packaging of cigarettes with no branding on them will impact the market.Read More
Contact sport in schools suspended with immediate effect - DBE
The Department of Basic Education announced on Wednesday the suspension of all contact sport in schools.Read More
Solidarity sues Govt over plan to side-line SA engineers in favour of Cubans
"We sit with local engineers without work. That R64 million could have paid South African engineers," says Anton Van Der Bijl.Read More
Khayelitsha killings 'Everything points to this being extortion-related'
Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the multi-agency investigative extortion task team is starting to workRead More