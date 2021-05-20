Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves





The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is keeping the repo rate steady at 3.5%.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the decision by the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was unanimous.

Kganyago said inflation has increased, but is expected to stay in check.

Economic growth could reach 4.2% in 2021, an improved forecast.

Sarb has revised global growth upwards to 6% in 2021, and 3.8% in 2022, said Kganyago.

"The pace of vaccine rollouts, albeit uneven, in many countries have lifted the global economic growth outlook and boosted confidence, significantly."

Bruce Whitfield asks Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes) if he concurs with the governor's optimistic outlook.

It's not only just in South Africa where we are seeing upward revision in growth - almost everywhere, except for Europe and perhaps India... Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

What we need to take into account [with 4.2% growth forecast] is that 2.8% of that are best effects, which means even in the event that we have first quarter up to fourth quarter growth recording 0%, we will still end up with 2.8% for the year. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

However, Mhlanga adds a disclaimer:

I think in the presence of uncertainty and the damage that has been inflicted by Covid, all forecasts will end up being wrong... Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

What about the threat of inflation?

Governor Kganyago said inflation is not expected to go much beyond the mid-point target inflation range of 4.5% (between 3% and 6%).

I think they are right. At this point in time the majority of the countries that matter in the global economy are still saying: Support the economy from both a monetary policy point of view and a fiscal policy point of view... Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

... and hold off lifting interest rates as far as possible to the extent that inflation is not going out of your target band. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

Even with the significant increases in the fuel prices that we saw... going forward it doesn't matter as much. Perhaps the risk will come from electricity prices and, potentially, if the currency weakens... but the probability of the rand weakening aggressively is very limited. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist - Alexander Forbes

