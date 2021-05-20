Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccine over-60s in the Western Cape





The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme was launched across South Africa this week focusing on residents over the age of 60.

In the Western Cape, 18 sites are now operational at public health facilities across the province after additional sites were opened on Tuesday.

Premier Winde says additional sites will also be brought online next week Monday as the Phase 2 rollout gains momentum.

A number of private sector vaccination sites have also been announced in the Western Cape.

The Clicks Pharmacy group brought on seven vaccine sites on Wednesday, according to the premier.

The Clicks vaccination sites are located in Constantia, Tygervalley, Westcoast Village, Blue Route, Paarl Mall, Vredendal Mall, and Edgemead.

At the same time, Mediclinic plans on introducing four vaccination sites from Monday 24 May.

The Mediclinic sites are Cape Gate, Milnerton, Geneva Hospital, and Vergelegen Hospital.

Premier Winde has stressed that the private sites will not be taking any walk-ins.

Only eligible vaccine recipients who have a scheduled appointment and are registered on the national EVDS system will be vaccinated at Clicks and Mediclinic sites.

"Like with public sites, you cannot arrive at a private sector site and expect to be vaccinated without first being scheduled by the local team and invited accordingly", Winde explains.

We're almost at 30 [sites] now. Our total rollout of sites will end up at 400 private sector sites in the province and 270 government sites across the province.

