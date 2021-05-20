"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA
Phumzile Van Damme has issued a statement announcing that she is no longer a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Van Damme says she tendered her resignation as a DA MP and has decided to walk away from the official opposition party.
She says she won't be doing any media interviews and will not be drawn into "any negativity that may emanate from the DA".
"I will not be joining another political party or using my time to launch attacks on the DA", Van Damme adds.
The former parliamentarian says her resignation is not because of alleged racism in the party but because of "a clique of individuals".
Van Damme is the latest prominent black leader to leave the DA following in-fighting and alleged factionalism.
I have today tendered my resignation as a DA MP. Thank you so much, South Africa ❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/3Z1N1rSJD5— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 20, 2021
I will not be doing any interviews unfortunately. ❤️🙏🏾— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 20, 2021
The DA issued a statement on Thursday evening confirming that it has accepted Van Damme's resignation.
The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile Van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the Party.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 20, 2021
We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country.https://t.co/xRTdoduLPf
Earlier this month, Van Damme revealed that she was involved in a protracted legal battle with the DA.
She claimed that some DA members were punishing her over a 2019 altercation at the V&A Waterfront where she defended herself during a racist incident.
For three year a blatant lie has been repeatedly perpetuated that I beat up a kid at the V&A. I kept quiet and endured the added trauma of being portrayed as a violent brute who beats up children. This look like a child to you? pic.twitter.com/mnk4l77yvC— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 9, 2021
Let me not say “the DA,” rather “some in the DA.” I will not tell you the psychological abuse I have had to endure at the hands of those people & the hours in therapy. My silence has not protected me. Your silence will not protect you. Speak up. Always.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 9, 2021
I suppose I represent a political convenience. It’s better that the narrative be out there I beat up a child. I, stupidly, fell into this trap because despite repeated red flags, I always try see the good. I ignored the red flags. I kept quiet & 3 years later, here I am, broken.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 9, 2021
Back in December last year, she revealed that the DA had placed her on a forced sabbatical for three months.
RELATED: DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'
I’ve been open about being sick. I’ve been on sick leave for 3 months, ending 15 Dec. I informed the Chief Whip, I’d still focus on my committee work while on sick leave. I disclosed my illness even though I didn’t need to. So it is being used against me to sideline me. K.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020
Sizoy’bona ngo 2021. Okwamanje: pic.twitter.com/JChK0YINuX— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
