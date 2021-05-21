Streaming issues? Report here
Metrorail Follow up: Why was the Muizenberg railway crossing gate closed?
THE NAKED SCIENTIST
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Book review: Suitcase of Memory
How do we pedestrianize CT roads? Open Streets responds
The MSG myth explained
OPEN LINE continued
#An Hour With
Pfizer wants to update its storage rules - jab can be refrigerated for 30 days

21 May 2021 8:17 AM
by Qama Qukula
SA medicines regulator Sahpra has received a request from Pfizer to have its vaccine storage rules updated after approval from the US and EU regulators.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is considering an application from Pfizer to extend its vaccine’s storage limit.

The refrigeration storage time of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been extended to 30 days in the US and Europe after approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Unopened, thawed vials of the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to a month.

RELATED: Pfizer jab will most likely be limited to major cities, says Prof Barry Schoub

Initially, the vaccine could only be stored in a normal fridge for a maximum limit of five days.

The longer refrigeration time for the Pfizer jab is expected to make the vaccine more widely available and improve the logistics of the South African rollout.

RELATED: Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May

Clinical development expert Dr. Jacques Snyman says the Pfizer jab may also become available at an increased number of sites if the changes are approved by Sahpra.

So far, Pfizer's double-dose vaccine has been rolled out in big metros due to its stringent storage requirements.

I think it's an excellent outcome of that particular study.

Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa

Fridge temperature for 30 days will make the logistics so much easier and he would extend the number of sites that we can use.

Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa

At the moment, the sites were limited to those that would be able to keep the vaccine at minus-80 degrees for most of the time ad only those five days out of the super cold environment. It would definitely improve logistics and make the rollout much easier.

Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa

RELATED: Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

Many South Africans are expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation soon as the country approaches a third Covid-19 wave.

Speculation is rife that he may implement stricter lockdown regulations.

Dr. Snyman says it would not be unreasonable for Ramaphosa to tighten the curfew hours and intensify other lockdown restrictions related to gatherings and the movement of people.

However, he says another alcohol ban may be ineffective.

These are many blunt instruments. The alcohol ban has got nothing to do with Covid-19. It's an effort to create space within the hospitals, to make beds available, and so forth.

Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa

The issue is the rollout of the vaccine, We need to get the rollout of the vaccine going as fast as we can and make sure that we are getting to the population - especially the vulnerable population - as fast as we can.

Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:




