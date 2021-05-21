Pfizer wants to update its storage rules - jab can be refrigerated for 30 days
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is considering an application from Pfizer to extend its vaccine’s storage limit.
The refrigeration storage time of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been extended to 30 days in the US and Europe after approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Unopened, thawed vials of the vaccine can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for up to a month.
RELATED: Pfizer jab will most likely be limited to major cities, says Prof Barry Schoub
Initially, the vaccine could only be stored in a normal fridge for a maximum limit of five days.
The longer refrigeration time for the Pfizer jab is expected to make the vaccine more widely available and improve the logistics of the South African rollout.
RELATED: Western Cape to receive total of 395,600 vaccines by the end of May
Clinical development expert Dr. Jacques Snyman says the Pfizer jab may also become available at an increased number of sites if the changes are approved by Sahpra.
So far, Pfizer's double-dose vaccine has been rolled out in big metros due to its stringent storage requirements.
I think it's an excellent outcome of that particular study.Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa
Fridge temperature for 30 days will make the logistics so much easier and he would extend the number of sites that we can use.Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa
At the moment, the sites were limited to those that would be able to keep the vaccine at minus-80 degrees for most of the time ad only those five days out of the super cold environment. It would definitely improve logistics and make the rollout much easier.Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa
RELATED: Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info
Many South Africans are expecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation soon as the country approaches a third Covid-19 wave.
Speculation is rife that he may implement stricter lockdown regulations.
Dr. Snyman says it would not be unreasonable for Ramaphosa to tighten the curfew hours and intensify other lockdown restrictions related to gatherings and the movement of people.
However, he says another alcohol ban may be ineffective.
These are many blunt instruments. The alcohol ban has got nothing to do with Covid-19. It's an effort to create space within the hospitals, to make beds available, and so forth.Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa
The issue is the rollout of the vaccine, We need to get the rollout of the vaccine going as fast as we can and make sure that we are getting to the population - especially the vulnerable population - as fast as we can.Dr. Jacques Snyman, Clinical development expert - Agility Health in Africa
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
'Cash-strapped SABC may keep bleeding money after sale of Sea Point site halted'
Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the SABC may have to keep paying for private security to protect its Rocklands property that was due to be auctioned off.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccinate over-60s in the Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde says private vaccination sites are starting to come online in the Western Cape as the province scales up its vaccine drive.Read More
WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion
The Western Cape Health Department has been given control over the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments in the province.Read More
Court hears AfriForum's bid to block BEE vaccine policy
Lobby group AfriForum claims that the BBE requirements for entities to purchase vaccines will slow down the process and create room for corruption.Read More
Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical
Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.Read More
SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24
Local journalists have called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for being inaccessible to SA media houses following his sit-down interview with a French TV network.Read More
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk
Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith.Read More
Illegal occupiers evicted from Communicare's social housing units in Thornton
Unlawful occupiers living at the Communicare Albatross flats in Thornton were evicted on Wednesday following a court order.Read More