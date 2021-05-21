Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'Cash-strapped SABC may keep bleeding money after sale of Sea Point site halted'

21 May 2021 8:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SABC property
Rocklands Villas
SABC Sea Point

Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the SABC may have to keep paying for private security to protect its Rocklands property that was due to be auctioned off.

The SABC's planned sale of its Sea Point residential property, Rocklands Villas, was halted on Wednesday following a court interdict against the auction.

The Department of Human Settlements (DHS) and Housing Development Agency (HDA) were granted an urgent interdict to stop the SABC from auctioning a number of its non-core residential properties in Cape Town.

Housing activists staged a protest at the SABC property on Wednesday and demanded that the site be considered for affordable housing.

Meanwhile, the cash-strapped SABC will have to pour more money into security at the property until an agreement has been reached about the future of the site.

Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says private security to protect the derelict land does not come cheap.

'We'll have to see what transpires. It will be sad to see if that land is again left in a derelict state, unused for another 10 years", Jowell tells CapeTalk.

Finally, after a decade they've moved to sell the land, and now we're in this situation.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

We know the dire straits that the SABC is in. I'm sure the anticipated cash injection from the sale would be well received in their finances.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

It's going to be tricky for the SABC and I imagine costly as well. We've seen other sites having to employ vast amounts and very costly private security to protect the land. I hope they find the solution through this.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

It has been a contentious piece of land for well over a decade. All of my predecessors have long since called for the SABC to use that land positively.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

It's become a concern for residents. It's in a derelict state and has been fenced off.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

It's a prime piece of property that really should have been dealt with years ago, rather than be left empty by the SABC.

Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town

Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




