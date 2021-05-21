'Cash-strapped SABC may keep bleeding money after sale of Sea Point site halted'
The SABC's planned sale of its Sea Point residential property, Rocklands Villas, was halted on Wednesday following a court interdict against the auction.
The Department of Human Settlements (DHS) and Housing Development Agency (HDA) were granted an urgent interdict to stop the SABC from auctioning a number of its non-core residential properties in Cape Town.
Housing activists staged a protest at the SABC property on Wednesday and demanded that the site be considered for affordable housing.
Meanwhile, the cash-strapped SABC will have to pour more money into security at the property until an agreement has been reached about the future of the site.
Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says private security to protect the derelict land does not come cheap.
'We'll have to see what transpires. It will be sad to see if that land is again left in a derelict state, unused for another 10 years", Jowell tells CapeTalk.
Finally, after a decade they've moved to sell the land, and now we're in this situation.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
We know the dire straits that the SABC is in. I'm sure the anticipated cash injection from the sale would be well received in their finances.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
It's going to be tricky for the SABC and I imagine costly as well. We've seen other sites having to employ vast amounts and very costly private security to protect the land. I hope they find the solution through this.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
It has been a contentious piece of land for well over a decade. All of my predecessors have long since called for the SABC to use that land positively.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
It's become a concern for residents. It's in a derelict state and has been fenced off.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
It's a prime piece of property that really should have been dealt with years ago, rather than be left empty by the SABC.Nicola Jowell, Ward 54 Councillor - City of Cape Town
Listen to the update on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Local
Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)
Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods.Read More
City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud
DA councillor Nora Grose made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and money laundering on Thursday.Read More
Pfizer wants to update its storage rules - jab can be refrigerated for 30 days
SA medicines regulator Sahpra has received a request from Pfizer to have its vaccine storage rules updated after approval from the US and EU regulators.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccinate over-60s in the Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde says private vaccination sites are starting to come online in the Western Cape as the province scales up its vaccine drive.Read More
WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion
The Western Cape Health Department has been given control over the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments in the province.Read More
Court hears AfriForum's bid to block BEE vaccine policy
Lobby group AfriForum claims that the BBE requirements for entities to purchase vaccines will slow down the process and create room for corruption.Read More
Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical
Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.Read More
SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24
Local journalists have called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for being inaccessible to SA media houses following his sit-down interview with a French TV network.Read More