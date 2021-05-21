City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud





Table View councillor Nora Grose handed herself over to the Hawks at the Atlantis SAPS Community Centre prior to her court appearance.

The 64-year-old is accused of laundering Covid-19 employee relief funds and food relief funds through a Table View church.

It's alleged that she colluded with Reuben Swartz, the chairperson of the SA Religious Civic Organisation (Sarco) to use Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds and City of Cape Town funds for personal gain.

Approximately R170, 000 meant for the distribution of food parcels in Atlantis was allegedly funneled to a church in Table View with links to some city officials.

Grose has been released on R10,000 bail and is expected to appear again at the Atlantis Magistrate court on Monday 21 June.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says Swartz was arrested in December 2020 for similar charges, and released on R10,000 bail.

He is expected to appear again at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday 21 May.

The allegations were first exposed by GOOD Party's Brett Herron, who is also a member of the provincial legislature.

At the time, the City of Cape Town had denied claims that its food relief support was subject to political interference in any way.

Hello @CityofCT do you still deny that Hawks are investigating unlawful diverting of public food relief funds to church in Table View? Do you deny that a @Our_DA councillor will hand herself over to the Hawks tomorrow, be arrested & appear in court on charge of money laundering? https://t.co/wyeZoU3zmH — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) May 19, 2021

Herron says the City of Cape Town has been caught out for lying. "The denials were lies", the politician says in a statement.

The GOOD Party says it welcomes the arrest of the councillor.

The party has called on the DA-led provincial government to "reign in the looters in its party ranks" and take urgent steps to stop the further misappropriation of public funds.

3 weeks ago I wrote to @CityofCT Mayor #DanPlato asking him to confirm Hawks were investigating unlawful diversion of Covid19 food relief funds involving @Our_DA councillors. It was vehemently denied. Today a councillor handed herself in & will apply for bail. #ThisCityLiesToYou https://t.co/52anQcneUj pic.twitter.com/7zmtlJyIu5 — Brett Herron 🇿🇦 (@brettherron) May 20, 2021

@BrettHerron responds to the arrest of a City of Cape Town councillor allegedly involved in a scheme to launder Covid humanitarian funds through a Table View church for DA party purposes: https://t.co/4oJiyKJXYD #ThisCityLiesToYou — Good (@ForGoodZA) May 20, 2021

