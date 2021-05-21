Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'





Health authorities in Malawi have destroyed 19 610 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines, becoming the first African country to do so.

“We are destroying these vaccines because as government policy no expired health commodities are to be used,” said Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

“I assure all Malawians that no one will be given an expired Covid vaccine.”

Malawi is Africa's first country to destroy expired Covid-19 vaccines. © Sezer özger/123rf.com

The vaccines arrived in Malawi only three weeks before their expiry date.

The country – one of the world’s least developed - nevertheless managed to administer about 80% of the doses.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Do we have to destroy it? … Why has Malawi done it? … They believe that by burning it in front of the people they will increase acceptance… But there’s a lot of anger about it… Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

We have a tremendous shortage of the vaccine on the Continent. It’s completely the wrong thing to do… Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

Africa has 2% of the vaccines administered worldwide. You can’t burn the stuff! … It’s a PR exercise! Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

