Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
Health authorities in Malawi have destroyed 19 610 doses of expired Covid-19 vaccines, becoming the first African country to do so.
“We are destroying these vaccines because as government policy no expired health commodities are to be used,” said Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.
“I assure all Malawians that no one will be given an expired Covid vaccine.”
RELATED: Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
The vaccines arrived in Malawi only three weeks before their expiry date.
The country – one of the world’s least developed - nevertheless managed to administer about 80% of the doses.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.
Do we have to destroy it? … Why has Malawi done it? … They believe that by burning it in front of the people they will increase acceptance… But there’s a lot of anger about it…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
We have a tremendous shortage of the vaccine on the Continent. It’s completely the wrong thing to do…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
Africa has 2% of the vaccines administered worldwide. You can’t burn the stuff! … It’s a PR exercise!Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 1:23].
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147677312_malawi-flag-with-coronavirus-covid-19-concept-doctor-with-blue-protection-medical-gloves-holds-a-vac.html?vti=n48l3c2dcf4et3ee42-1-10
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder
13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.Read More
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges
Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos
"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"Read More