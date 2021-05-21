Streaming issues? Report here
Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)

21 May 2021 11:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cape Metrorail
Muizenberg
Muizenberg railway crossing

Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods.
Image: Clive Maasch

On Monday CapeTalk caller Clive from Noordhoek who regularly surfs at Muizenberg Beach phoned in to report that the railway gate at the main crossing between the upper side of Muizenberg and the Surfer's Corner car park has been chained and locked for two weeks.

He said people of all ages are climbing the fence and it is extremely dangerous for people to be crossing the railway line unsupervised.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott to get answers.

RELATED: Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?

The gate is locked.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

But Scott says there is a reason.

To give a bit of background, the gate mechanism that opens and closes the gate is vandalised so frequently that the continual repairs have just become unsustainable. It is an abortive cost and a waste of resources.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

The gate was closed and locked after several attempts to fix it, permanently.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She says this closure is in compliance with rail safety regulations.

We did omit to inform the local stakeholders and we will rectify that.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Scott says Metrorail technicians are exploring stronger and more robust anti vandalisation locks but she believes the social issues such as drug use leading to this behaviour needs to be addressed in the area.

Sometimes the entire motor gets stolen and other times it just gets trashed.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Scott says years ago Metrorail, in fact, levelled that crossing to help local business.

What about the people climbing over the fence and crossing the tracks?

They don't have to do so. They are doing so at the risk of their life. There are two alternative ways of crossing - the subway and the bridge.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

She agrees neither the subway nor bridge options are 'perfect' or as convenient, but implores users to please use them.

But we are really, really saying to people, do not climb over the gate for now until we find a solution. Look after your own safety.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

How long before Metrorail solves the problem?

I wish we knew. We are looking at two options - a mechanical option that is more robust and vandalism-resistant, and we are also looking at an interim measure of getting alternative working methods to see if we can permit pedestrians access across the tracks.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Before these plans can be implemented it needs to be submitted to the Rail Safety Regulator, explains Scott.

Only if they approve it can we then go to the local stakeholders and say we have found an alternative thing - so we are not sitting back and not doing anything.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Caller Chris says he has no confidence in Metrorail fixing the problem any time soon.

All they need to do is open the gate and put a security guard on until 5 or 6 o'clock in the morning...the havoc this is causing is unbelievable.

Chris, Muizenberg Business Owner

Listen to the interview with Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott in the audio below:

Image: Clive Maasch - Locked Muizenberg railway pedestrian crossing
Image: Clive Maasch - Locked Muizenberg railway pedestrian crossing



