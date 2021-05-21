Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
Hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Africa are more likely to die than anywhere else in the world, possibly due to lacking critical care equipment, according to a new study published in the Lancet medical journal.
An average, almost half of all very ill patients in Africa passes away compared to about three in 10 in the rest of the world.
Researchers admitted the situation could be worse than the study suggests, as it was conducted at university hospitals that have better equipment than most other hospitals on the Continent.
RELATED: Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.
The Lancet is probably the most authoritative British medical journal…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
The number of cases in Africa is underreported… There’s a shortage of critical care here, and underuse of sophisticated equipment… Some hospitals have the equipment, but they don’t use it, because it’s broken…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else…Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157975688_2020-heroes-image-with-medical-staff-nurses-and-doctors-concept-about-health-care-and-medicine.html?vti=mitqikqzvkwmiwtrcf-1-3
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder
13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.Read More
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges
Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos
"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"Read More