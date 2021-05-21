Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study





Hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Africa are more likely to die than anywhere else in the world, possibly due to lacking critical care equipment, according to a new study published in the Lancet medical journal.

An average, almost half of all very ill patients in Africa passes away compared to about three in 10 in the rest of the world.

Researchers admitted the situation could be worse than the study suggests, as it was conducted at university hospitals that have better equipment than most other hospitals on the Continent.

Covid-19 in Africa. © Fabio Formaggio/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

The Lancet is probably the most authoritative British medical journal… Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

The number of cases in Africa is underreported… There’s a shortage of critical care here, and underuse of sophisticated equipment… Some hospitals have the equipment, but they don’t use it, because it’s broken… Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else… Jean-Jacques Cornish, correspondent - Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.