Van Damme: I resigned as an MP, I remain a member of the DA





Phumzile van Damme says she has tendered her resignation as a DA MP but remains a member of the party.

But the DA says it has accepted her resignation as both a parliamentarian and party member.

Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

"The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile Van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the Party", the organisation said in a statement.

The party went on to wish her well in her future endeavours.

The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile Van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the Party.



We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country.https://t.co/xRTdoduLPf — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 20, 2021

However, Van Damme says the statement by the DA was a "mistake" and a misunderstanding on the party's part.

"I didn’t relinquish my membership", she tweeted on Friday.

Many South Africans aren't sure what to make of this development after it appeared that Van Damme had quit the party last night.

Even her own statement made reference to "leaving" the organisation on her own terms.

She went as far as to explain that she would not be joining another party or launching attacks on the DA.

No. Not a u-turn. I didn’t relinquish my membership. I honestly think it was a misunderstanding on the party’s part. https://t.co/mq2PKsihPQ — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

Lol. The DA would have to terminate my membership. I didn’t say I resign as a DA member. Akho hint. I think a genuine mistake was made. https://t.co/HYyxBobRkf — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

Er. Read my statement again. As for the DA statement, I don’t know. In my letter to party leadership I made no indication of terminating my membership, so 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/7ccWtdn5lN — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

Don’t think so. There are quite clear rules about terminating membership. I’ve not been informed of such. https://t.co/321i0im7dB — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

Maybe, or rather, a misunderstanding. My letter to the leadership quite clearly stated “It is not the DA I resign from...” https://t.co/8zEl7eaEBW — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021

