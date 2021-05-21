Van Damme: I resigned as an MP, I remain a member of the DA
Phumzile van Damme says she has tendered her resignation as a DA MP but remains a member of the party.
RELATED: "I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns from the DA
But the DA says it has accepted her resignation as both a parliamentarian and party member.
Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
"The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile Van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the Party", the organisation said in a statement.
The party went on to wish her well in her future endeavours.
The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Phumzile Van Damme as a Member of Parliament and from the Party.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 20, 2021
We extend our best wishes to Phumzile and thank her for her extraordinary service to the DA in Parliament and by extension, the country.https://t.co/xRTdoduLPf
However, Van Damme says the statement by the DA was a "mistake" and a misunderstanding on the party's part.
"I didn’t relinquish my membership", she tweeted on Friday.
Many South Africans aren't sure what to make of this development after it appeared that Van Damme had quit the party last night.
Even her own statement made reference to "leaving" the organisation on her own terms.
She went as far as to explain that she would not be joining another party or launching attacks on the DA.
No. Not a u-turn. I didn’t relinquish my membership. I honestly think it was a misunderstanding on the party’s part. https://t.co/mq2PKsihPQ— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Lol. The DA would have to terminate my membership. I didn’t say I resign as a DA member. Akho hint. I think a genuine mistake was made. https://t.co/HYyxBobRkf— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Er. Read my statement again. As for the DA statement, I don’t know. In my letter to party leadership I made no indication of terminating my membership, so 🤷🏾♀️ https://t.co/7ccWtdn5lN— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Don’t think so. There are quite clear rules about terminating membership. I’ve not been informed of such. https://t.co/321i0im7dB— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Maybe, or rather, a misunderstanding. My letter to the leadership quite clearly stated “It is not the DA I resign from...” https://t.co/8zEl7eaEBW— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Lol. The DA would have to terminate my membership. I didn’t say I resign as a DA member. Akho hint. I think a genuine mistake was made. https://t.co/HYyxBobRkf— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Not according to the DA, sis. Take a hint.— Aki.M (@akiMokoena7) May 21, 2021
More from Politics
'Guptas gave Malusi money to bail his sister out of debt - Norma Mngoma
The estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta.Read More
Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)
Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods.Read More
City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud
DA councillor Nora Grose made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and money laundering on Thursday.Read More
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).Read More
"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns as DA MP
Phumzile van Damme has resigned as a DA Member of Parliament (MP).Read More
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP
The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.Read More
Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical
Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.Read More
SA journos feel snubbed by Ramaphosa after his exclusive interview with France24
Local journalists have called President Cyril Ramaphosa out for being inaccessible to SA media houses following his sit-down interview with a French TV network.Read More
School rugby: 'Parents were coming in their droves watching the games outside'
DBE, Assoc of Public Boys’ Schools of SA, and Sadtu express different views on the decision to suspend contact school sports.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More