MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it!





MSG is king of flavour! It’s better version of salt. MSG is salt on crack. If you have salt at home, throw it out! Don’t eat salt. Salt is so 2005! Now, all the cultured people use MSG. It makes everything better! Uncle Roger, comedian

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), after decades of vilification, is having a bit of a moment.

Celebrity chefs are adding to their dishes, and telling the world about it.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG). © Greanggrai Hommalai/123rf.com

Famed foodie writer and critic Andrew Zimmerman goes as far as saying there are health benefits to keeping a container of Aromat in the kitchen cupboard.

“To this day, the myth around MSG is ingrained in America's consciousness, with Asian food and culture still receiving unfair blame," said the late Anthony Bourdain.

Brazilian steak chef Goga famously caked one in MSG for 28 days, then proclaimed it is the best thing he has ever tasted.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO at the Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services.

He also spoke to Tina Long, owner of the online Chinese food store Home Bao.

The reason MSG has a bad wrap is from a 1968 report… a report of someone experiencing bad side effects in a Chinese restaurant… He called it the Chinese restaurant syndrome… Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services

There’s been a fair amount of research on MSG… the majority of the studies haven’t been able to confirm that MSG causes any symptoms… Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services

In Asian countries, they also believe it’s bad for health. It’s only commonly used by street vendors to create tasty, low-budget meals… I don’t use it in my dumplings… Tina Long, owner - Home Bao

For people who don’t have hypertension… a lot of research shows that MSG is not harmful… Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services

You can reduce the use of salt… it’s a great way to do it… Using naturally occurring MSG… can be a healthy way of eating… If you want to, go for it! Tina Long, owner - Home Bao

Listen to the interview in the audio below.