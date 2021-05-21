MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it!
MSG is king of flavour! It’s better version of salt. MSG is salt on crack. If you have salt at home, throw it out! Don’t eat salt. Salt is so 2005! Now, all the cultured people use MSG. It makes everything better!Uncle Roger, comedian
Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), after decades of vilification, is having a bit of a moment.
Celebrity chefs are adding to their dishes, and telling the world about it.
Famed foodie writer and critic Andrew Zimmerman goes as far as saying there are health benefits to keeping a container of Aromat in the kitchen cupboard.
“To this day, the myth around MSG is ingrained in America's consciousness, with Asian food and culture still receiving unfair blame," said the late Anthony Bourdain.
Brazilian steak chef Goga famously caked one in MSG for 28 days, then proclaimed it is the best thing he has ever tasted.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO at the Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services.
He also spoke to Tina Long, owner of the online Chinese food store Home Bao.
The reason MSG has a bad wrap is from a 1968 report… a report of someone experiencing bad side effects in a Chinese restaurant… He called it the Chinese restaurant syndrome…Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services
There’s been a fair amount of research on MSG… the majority of the studies haven’t been able to confirm that MSG causes any symptoms…Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services
In Asian countries, they also believe it’s bad for health. It’s only commonly used by street vendors to create tasty, low-budget meals… I don’t use it in my dumplings…Tina Long, owner - Home Bao
For people who don’t have hypertension… a lot of research shows that MSG is not harmful…Dr. Harris Steinman, CEO - Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services
You can reduce the use of salt… it’s a great way to do it… Using naturally occurring MSG… can be a healthy way of eating… If you want to, go for it!Tina Long, owner - Home Bao
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41488907_molecule-of-glutamate-msg-a-flavor-enhancer-in-many-asian-food.html?vti=mia6gbea9066fsk26t-1-1
More from Lifestyle
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp
Toilet paper is getting more expensive around the world because of the soaring prices of commodities used to make it.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does
A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.Read More
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'
"We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town).Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'
'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Lamborghini goes electric – will sell last fully petrol-powered supercar in 2024
"We want to keep the DNA of the brand unchanged," says Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.Read More
More from Opinion
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Elon Musk – the world’s richest meme – moves market with his tweets
“Tesla has diamond hands,” tweeted Musk, indicating Tesla is not selling Bitcoin, despite its crash.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'
"We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town).Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Cape Town to force pet registration – but what if you breed rabbits for food?
Jeremy Acton (leader of Dagga Party) - who breeds and keeps rabbits for food – on why he is opposing Cape Town’s revised by-laws.Read More