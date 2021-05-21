Streaming issues? Report here
VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling

21 May 2021 2:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alan Winde
Clicks
Pfizer
vaccines
vaccine rollout
EVDS
Phase 2
Clicks Pharmacy

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

South Africa has administered a total of 116,741 vaccines between Thursday 20 May and the start of the Phase 2 rollout on Monday 17 May.

The vaccinations were done using the first shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine.

In the Western Cape, a total of 6,646 eligible people were vaccinated including those at old age homes, of which 5,918 were persons over the age of 60 and the rest were healthcare workers.

Premier Alan Winde has announced that the province has been given control over the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments after some reported issues.

He says private vaccination sites, including Clicks Pharmacy group, are starting to come online in the Western Cape.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

-Western Cape takes over vaccines SMSes after scheduling issues

  • Mediclinic and Clicks vaccine sites announced
  • Archbishop Tutu and his wife get jabbed
  • Pfizer jab could soon be storable for longer
  • Vaccine Q&A
  • Ramaphosa calls out 'vaccine apartheid'
  • What medical aids will pay for Pfizer versus J&J
  • Retirement village to vaccinate its residents
  • New vaccine billionaires

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • Expert claims third will be less severe for coastal provinces
  • Higher death rate from Covid-19 among Africans
  • Malawi destroys expired AstraZeneca doses
  • AfriForum says BEE will hold back SA's rollout
  • Debate over ban on school contact sports following outbreaks
  • DA councillor in cour over Covid-19 corruption claims

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




