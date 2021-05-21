VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling





South Africa has administered a total of 116,741 vaccines between Thursday 20 May and the start of the Phase 2 rollout on Monday 17 May.

The vaccinations were done using the first shot of the double-dose Pfizer vaccine.

In the Western Cape, a total of 6,646 eligible people were vaccinated including those at old age homes, of which 5,918 were persons over the age of 60 and the rest were healthcare workers.

Premier Alan Winde has announced that the province has been given control over the scheduling of SMSes for vaccine appointments after some reported issues.

He says private vaccination sites, including Clicks Pharmacy group, are starting to come online in the Western Cape.

