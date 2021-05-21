'Guptas gave Malusi money to bail his sister out of debt - Norma Mngoma





Norma Mngoma, the estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba, continued testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday.

Mandy Wiener says Mngoma has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta.

In one instance, Mngoma described how he had received money to help out his indebted sister who owed R850,000 after her ophthalmology practice went belly-up.

Malusi explained to me that his father called him about his sister stressing...he told Malusi he needs to assist his sister. Noma Mngoma, Witness - Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

Mngoma says Gigaba told her he would help his sister and she asked him where he would get such a large sum of money.

He said he would raise the money with Ajay and discuss with them what they can do. Two days later...when he came back he said they agreed but they said they would not give him the whole amount at the time, they would only give him half. Noma Mngoma, Witness - Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

Mngoma says she believes Malusi Gigaba should appear before the inquiry and tell the truth.

She says Gigaba refused to divorce her because he wanted to retain spousal privilege when he went before the commission.

The morning session dealt with Ngoma's affidavit she has amended, as well as with Gigaba's affidavit which disputes everything she said. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Malusi Gigaba denies everything. He denies the Guptas gave him money, he denies they paid for his sister's debt, he denies the Guptas gave him money to build a home in KZN. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Malusi Gigaba is also expected to appear on Friday at the Commission.

Listen to clips from Norma Ngoma testimony and EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane in the audio below: