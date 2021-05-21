W Cape flooding: 'Masi residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks'





Heavy rains in the Western Cape have battered the province and had the biggest impact on informal settlements in the area.

An update from Chantal Alexander at the Disaster Risk Management Centre, and Mandy Winer also talks to EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer about the situation on the ground in the Western Cape.

Our mopping up operations are continuing across the city. The disaster management officials have completed assessments in Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Nyanga, Philippi East, Delft, Langa, Macassar Village, Mfuleni, and Strand. Chantal Alexander - Disaster Risk Management Centre

Disaster Management is appealing to residents living along a natural watercourse to move to higher ground.

The electricity department is attending to outages in certain areas impacted by the rains, he notes.

Various roads across the city have been waterlogged due to blocked drains. These are being attended to by the Roads and Storm Water Department. Chantal Alexander - Disaster Risk Management Centre

No reports of disruptive rains have been reported for the coming weekend. Chantal Alexander - Disaster Risk Management Centre

The weather has cleared up confirms EWN's Shamiela Fischer.

She says residents affected by flooding in Masiphumelele and Kraaifontein report assessments have not yet been conducted in those areas yet.

According to a local resident, the local day hospital in Kraaifontein has been affected by the heavy rainfall and partially flooded, reports Fischer.

A new informal settlement established during Covid-19 lockodwn near Bloekombos has also been impacted, she says.

I have seen videos from Masiphumelele showing residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interviews below: