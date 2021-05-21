Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama
This week's by-elections have shown that the Democratic Alliance (DA) appears to be losing favour in some wards in Gauteng.
The DA retained six wards but lost four, two of which were lost to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.
At the same time, the party has been dealing with factional battles, most recently highlighted by Phumzile van Damme's resignation as DA Member of Parliament (DA MP).
Van Damme says she has tendered her resignation as a DA MP but remains a member of the party.
She says resignation is not because of alleged racism in the party but because of "a clique of individuals".
I don’t feel like fighting. I won’t fight. Even when invited to a fight, I won’t. I’m not going to roll in mud. For once, I need peace and I choose peace instead of war. Let me live MY life. Dankie ngiyabonga.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
And for those angry because I’m not “spilling beans.” First of all my life is not a soap opera &. Secondly, I am not bitter, I gave 7 years of my life as an MP and I will not let that end on a sour note. I did my job & I did it well. I won’t let that become a bad memory.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 21, 2021
Madia says she's received calls from a number of DA members who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the current leadership.
"The key question is: Is the DA still a party for all?", she asks.
The DA's response to the confusion around Phumzile Van Damme's resignation as an MP and not a member of the party: "The DA leadership welcomes Ms Van Damme’s reassurance that she has not resigned from the party." @ewnreporter— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) May 21, 2021
There's a lot of mixed views from within the DA.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
A lot of calls have been coming... Even now, I just fielded a call from someone in the DA saying its a horrible place, that the current leadership isn't wonderful and it's difficult to deal with them.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
There's a lot of unhappiness coming from within the party.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
It's a question of whether the DA remains attractive to everybody in South Africa... The key question is: Is the DA still a party for all?Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
