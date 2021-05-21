Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Vaccination explainer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 15:20
World Tea Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mingwei Tsai
Today at 15:40
Amnesty: Millions face hunger in Madagascar due to famine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tamara Leger
Today at 15:50
Study: First data suggest Africa has higher death rate among critically ill COVID-19 patients than any other world regions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Bruce Biccard
Today at 16:05
Palestine-Israel Truce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg
Today at 16:14
Ban on school sport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:20
WC calls for remote working visa to boost tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois van Coke
Today at 17:20
Prince Harry's new comments + William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Fitzwilliams
Today at 17:45
Music: GoodLuck's latest album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
W Cape flooding: 'Masi residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks' EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer spoke to affected residents and Disaster Management urges people to move to higher ground. 21 May 2021 1:11 PM
Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now) Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods. 21 May 2021 11:24 AM
City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud DA councillor Nora Grose made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and money laundering on Th... 21 May 2021 10:31 AM
View all Local
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'Guptas gave Malusi money to bail his sister out of debt - Norma Mngoma The estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta. 21 May 2021 12:41 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
South Africans love to eat meat, and starch. A lot – study "We eat double the amount of meat than we should," says Kim Reddy (Nielsen). “People in SA eat, on average, two meals per day." 21 May 2021 1:30 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp Toilet paper is getting more expensive around the world because of the soaring prices of commodities used to make it. 20 May 2021 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 20 May 2021 11:28 AM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
View all Entertainment
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions

21 May 2021 1:25 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Middle east conflict
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.

Slier says she was on the Israel-Gaza border monitoring the situation.

At the moment things are calm. It seems as though the ceasefire is in effect.

Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News

It came into effect at 2am this morning after a high-level meeting last night held by the Israeli Security Defence Council. They unanimously agreed to go with the ceasefire with no preconditions.

Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News

She says both sides are claiming victory for the ceasefire.

Listen to Paula Slier's report below:




21 May 2021 1:25 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Middle east conflict
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

More from World

Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study

21 May 2021 10:36 AM

"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'

21 May 2021 9:42 AM

"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] American amazed by 'electric tea kettle' - life will never be the same

20 May 2021 10:42 AM

Ermahgerd! What will they think of next? Barbara Friedman discusses this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does

20 May 2021 9:49 AM

A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

19 May 2021 2:43 PM

The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Skyscraper mysteriously starts shaking – terrified pedestrians flee

19 May 2021 11:19 AM

"There were no earthquakes in the area," reports Barbara Friedman. "Pedestrians started fleeing and screaming."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Game changing' new Covid-19 gadget gives instant test results say US scientists

19 May 2021 11:07 AM

Experts say the test could be used at public events, airports, and doctor's surgeries for the safe resumption of daily activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger

18 May 2021 11:01 AM

The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is your boss (literally) working you to death?

18 May 2021 10:26 AM

A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Missing Image Placeholder

Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama

21 May 2021 1:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape flooding: 'Masi residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks'

21 May 2021 1:11 PM

EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer spoke to affected residents and Disaster Management urges people to move to higher ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Guptas gave Malusi money to bail his sister out of debt - Norma Mngoma

21 May 2021 12:41 PM

The estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Damme: I resigned as an MP, I remain a member of the DA

21 May 2021 12:00 PM

Former MP Phumzile van Damme says she's still a member of the DA, despite a conflicting media statement issued by the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)

21 May 2021 11:24 AM

Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud

21 May 2021 10:31 AM

DA councillor Nora Grose made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and money laundering on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"I leave on my own terms" - Phumzile van Damme resigns as DA MP

20 May 2021 7:16 PM

Phumzile van Damme has resigned as a DA Member of Parliament (MP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP

20 May 2021 4:58 PM

The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vigilantism in Zandspruit: 5 men killed, 4 remain critical

20 May 2021 1:46 PM

Residents say the 9 men assaulted terrorised the community for a very, very long time,' says Newsroom Afrika's Malungile Booi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Van Damme: I resigned as an MP, I remain a member of the DA

Politics

Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)

Local Politics

'Cash-strapped SABC may keep bleeding money after sale of Sea Point site halted'

Local

EWN Highlights

Pope hails Mideast ceasefire, urges global prayers for peace

21 May 2021 12:32 PM

IFP questions ANC’s commitment to reconciliation as Buthelezi clashes with Ntuli

21 May 2021 11:44 AM

SA battered by two consecutive cold fronts

21 May 2021 11:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA