Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions
Slier says she was on the Israel-Gaza border monitoring the situation.
At the moment things are calm. It seems as though the ceasefire is in effect.Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News
It came into effect at 2am this morning after a high-level meeting last night held by the Israeli Security Defence Council. They unanimously agreed to go with the ceasefire with no preconditions.Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News
She says both sides are claiming victory for the ceasefire.
Listen to Paula Slier's report below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
