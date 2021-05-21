Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions





Slier says she was on the Israel-Gaza border monitoring the situation.

At the moment things are calm. It seems as though the ceasefire is in effect. Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News

It came into effect at 2am this morning after a high-level meeting last night held by the Israeli Security Defence Council. They unanimously agreed to go with the ceasefire with no preconditions. Paula Slier, Middle East Correspondent - Eyewitness News

She says both sides are claiming victory for the ceasefire.

