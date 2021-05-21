South Africans love to eat meat, and starch. A lot – study
The average South African diet lacks vegetables but not meat or starch, according to the “Plate of the Nation” study by Nielsen.
We eat meat four times per week on average, and we favour chicken and red meat.
Nine out of 10 South Africans are meat-eaters.
South Africans consume starch six times per week, most often choosing bread, rice, potatoes, and mielie pap.
The most-eaten meal in the country is bread with eggs and pap.
About 70% of us snack between meals with chips most widely eaten.
The top meal for breakfast is toast or porridge, for lunch, South Africans prefer a sandwich while dinner is most often pap and meat.
The study was commissioned by Knorr.
Many Wiener interviewed Kim Reddy, Consumer Insights Director at The Nielsen Company.
We eat double the amount of meat than we should… Fruit and veg [make up] 13% of our plate. The recommendation is 33%...Kim Reddy, Consumer Insights Director - The Nielsen Company
People in South Africa eat, on average, two meals per day…Kim Reddy, Consumer Insights Director - The Nielsen Company
Women eat breakfast more than men…Kim Reddy, Consumer Insights Director - The Nielsen Company
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
