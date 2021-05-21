Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport





The European Union is about to open its borders to fully vaccinated foreigners.

Right now, all non-essential travel into the EU is prohibited, with the exception of travellers from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.

Leaders in Europe on Thursday approved a bloc-wide vaccine passport.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world… People who have been vaccinated… would be allowed to come… Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The EU is only open to countries with incidence rates of 25 per 100 000 residents… They want to raise that to 75 per 100 000… Greece, Italy, Spain… so dependent on the summer travel season… Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The EU has approved a bloc-wide vaccine passport… The data will be heavily protected… Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

