Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
The European Union is about to open its borders to fully vaccinated foreigners.
Right now, all non-essential travel into the EU is prohibited, with the exception of travellers from Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.
RELATED: Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries
Leaders in Europe on Thursday approved a bloc-wide vaccine passport.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.
This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world… People who have been vaccinated… would be allowed to come…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The EU is only open to countries with incidence rates of 25 per 100 000 residents… They want to raise that to 75 per 100 000… Greece, Italy, Spain… so dependent on the summer travel season…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The EU has approved a bloc-wide vaccine passport… The data will be heavily protected…Chelsey Delaney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166306296_conceptual-covid-19-immunity-passport-and-travel-passport-on-luggage.html?vti=o19ih3d0jzoomj6ufk-1-72
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder
13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.Read More
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges
Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More