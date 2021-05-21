Streaming issues? Report here
Prince Harry's new comments + William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Music: GoodLuck's latest album
Why a healthy thyroid is essential for every function of your body's machinery

21 May 2021 3:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Thyroid

Pippa Hudson chats to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Endocrinologist Head about how to check for over or underactive thyroids.

The small thyroid gland is situated just in front of your trachea the voice box in the neck and is responsible for regulating your body's metabolism by producing hormones.

In understanding metabolism, it does not only control your weight, but also the functioning of the machinery of every part of your body.

Dr Sindeep Bhana, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

An underactive thyroid can have up to 37 symptoms including affecting your cognitive function, heart rate, blood pressure, cholesterol, bowel function, fertility, and even dryness of skin and hair loss.

An overactive thyroid, on the other hand, causes symptoms such as anxiety, loss of weight, abnormal menstruation, eyesight, and more.

Blood tests will reveal thyroid problems, he says, called a TSH test, a thyroid-stimulating hormone test.

It is about a high index of suspicion that will lead to the need for a TSH test.

Dr Sindeep Bhana, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

He outlines the treatment for patients with over or underactive thyroids and the medication that is required to either seep up or slow down the thyroid activity.

Underactive thyroid is an autoimmune condition and can be influenced by your iodine centres. So if you grew up in an area where there was not enough iodine in their diet you can end up with a goiter or underactive thyroid.

Dr Sindeep Bhana, Specialist Physician and Endocrinologist

It effects 2 to 6% of the population globally.

Listen to the conversation below:




