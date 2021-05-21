[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines'
With so many queries from listeners having trouble with or questions about the vaccination registration process.
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
Although Premier Alan Winde answered as many of them as he had time for, there were many that remained. So Mike Wills talks to Western Cape Health Department COO Dr. Saadiq Kariem to answer more.
Dr Kariem clarifies issues around walk-ins, registration, no cash payments required, and more.
He says walk-ins are not encouraged but acknowledges that in some instances where people on the list for that day do not arrive they would rather use the vaccine than waste it.
Walk-ins do seem to remain a grey area.Mike Wills, Presenter - CapeTalk
Take a listen to all the questions a and answers below:
