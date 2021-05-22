Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

22 May 2021 8:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape government
Wesgro
remote working
remote working visa
tourism recovery

Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote working visa.

The Western Cape believes it's time that South Africa embraces new forms of global travel that have emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provincial government has called for the introduction of a remote working visa in the country to help tourism recovery.

The visa will allow international visitors to stay longer and work remotely while travelling in South Africa.

Remote workers work online from anywhere in the world while earning and spending foreign currency in the country they are visiting.

However, this group of travellers is not recognised under the current visa legislation in SA.

RELATED: Cape Town - a top city for remote working - proposes new visa for digital nomads

The Western Cape wants national government to fast-track the necessary changes to the Immigration Act.

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, says he's written to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi requesting that national government urgently introduce a remote working visa.

RELATED: Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport

Wesgro, the provincial government's investment arm, says that destinations around the world are trying to capture the remote working market.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says it's important that South Africa acts quickly so that it can compete and attract longer-stay tourists.

There is a gap in the market and its one that people are taking already but there is a grey area in the regulations that the Western Cape is asking to be clarified.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

We think you can really push this as a new form of tourism that we can attract in a time when destinations are going to be competing really hard for tourists.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

It looks like [all it takes is] a fairly simple amendment to the regulations... It would be fairly easy to add remote workers to that list.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

This is something that many other destinations around the world have done already. We are concerned that if we don't move quickly on this, we're just going to drop off the list of places that are friendly to remote workers and welcoming of remote workers.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Listen to the discussion for more info:




