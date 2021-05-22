Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches
Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg says hospital emergency units are gearing up for an increased number of burn cases during this time.
With winter fast approaching, people have been urged to be more careful when dealing with flammable materials around their homes.
Dr. Van Loggerenberg has also warned families to keep a close eye on toddlers and young children, who are typically at most risk of burn injuries.
RELATED: I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story
Would you know what to do if someone was badly burned? Dr. Van Loggerenberg shares key information about burn awareness on Weekend Breakfast.
We're going to see the uptick, unfortunately, from now through into winter.Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare
South Africa is not a great country for insulated homes... We don't gear ourselves up for winter protection the same way as maybe in the northern countries.Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare
The most common type of burn... is typically related to either cooking or heating a home or a room... It's the unprotected flame or the gas stove.Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
More from Lifestyle
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt
Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote working visa.Read More
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
South Africans love to eat meat, and starch. A lot – study
"We eat double the amount of meat than we should," says Kim Reddy (Nielsen). “People in SA eat, on average, two meals per day."Read More
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it!
"For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert.Read More
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp
Toilet paper is getting more expensive around the world because of the soaring prices of commodities used to make it.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does
A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.Read More
Petition to lower urban speed limit to 30km/h: 'We’re calling on Capetonians'
"We’ve written the petition letter for you. We have a list of local councillors," says Kirsten Wilkins (Open Streets Cape Town).Read More
More from Local
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt
Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote working visa.Read More
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk
Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines'
WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
W Cape flooding: 'Masi residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks'
EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer spoke to affected residents and Disaster Management urges people to move to higher ground.Read More
Metrorail responds: Muizenberg railway crossing gate to stay locked (for now)
Metrorail Western Cape's Riana Scott says they are exploring a vandalism-resistant lock mechanism and other working methods.Read More
City accused of lying after DA councillor in court for Covid-19 relief fraud
DA councillor Nora Grose made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud and money laundering on Thursday.Read More
'Cash-strapped SABC may keep bleeding money after sale of Sea Point site halted'
Atlantic Seaboard ward councillor Nicola Jowell says the SABC may have to keep paying for private security to protect its Rocklands property that was due to be auctioned off.Read More
Pfizer wants to update its storage rules - jab can be refrigerated for 30 days
SA medicines regulator Sahpra has received a request from Pfizer to have its vaccine storage rules updated after approval from the US and EU regulators.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More