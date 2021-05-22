Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches





Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg says hospital emergency units are gearing up for an increased number of burn cases during this time.

With winter fast approaching, people have been urged to be more careful when dealing with flammable materials around their homes.

Dr. Van Loggerenberg has also warned families to keep a close eye on toddlers and young children, who are typically at most risk of burn injuries.

RELATED: I have a purpose to fulfill - Burn survivor Itu Sekhu shares her inspiring story

Would you know what to do if someone was badly burned? Dr. Van Loggerenberg shares key information about burn awareness on Weekend Breakfast.

We're going to see the uptick, unfortunately, from now through into winter. Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare

South Africa is not a great country for insulated homes... We don't gear ourselves up for winter protection the same way as maybe in the northern countries. Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare

The most common type of burn... is typically related to either cooking or heating a home or a room... It's the unprotected flame or the gas stove. Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager: Emergency Medicine - Life Healthcare

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: