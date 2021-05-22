Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

22 May 2021 10:36 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
female firefighter
NCC wildfires
Vuyiseka Arendse
Juliet Crew
firefighting crew

Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have overcome stereotypes.

Vuyiseka Arendse is part of the Juliet Crew, South Africa’s first all-female wildland firefighting team established by the Chrysalis Academy and NCC Environmental Services.

Arendse was born in the small town of Beaufort West, in the Western Cape, and began volunteering as a firefighter when she was 19.

While her peers wanted to be scientists and teachers when they grew up, Arendse says she knew that she wanted to be a firefighter.

The Juliet Crew has been praised for its inspiring work protecting local landmarks from wildfires in the Western Cape region.

RELATED: IN PICS: All-female crew joins fire line for very first time in Noordhoek blaze

As a single mom and breadwinner, Arendse says it has always been her dream to give her family a better life and lift them out of poverty.

The 26-year-old has been featured in a short film titled 'Her Way', which looks at women from across the world who have overcome stereotypes.

WATCH: "Her Way" — Overcoming Women Stereotypes

As much as it's a risky job... It's a good career path. You get to change people's lives and save people's lives as well.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

I always imagined seeing myself in the firefighting gear... I didn't know that I was going to be on the wildland's side... I always wanted to see myself in those big trucks, running and fighting the fires. It was always my passion.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

Some people didn't believe in me, some did... It's a predominantly male industry... People were surprised and they didn't understand.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

Arendse says she woke up one day and decided that she was leaving Beaufort West because of the high unemployment rate and social ills in the area.

She chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about her childhood and future aspirations.

Being a teenage mom isn't an easy journey, it's actually tough.... I had the most supportive family... That closed a big gap.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

My role models were my parents and they still are.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

Growing up, some of us wanted to be policewomen, some of us wanted to be scientists, others just wanted to get educated and work hard for us and our parents... and take our parents out of poverty.

Vuyiseka Arendse, Firefighter

Listen to Vuyiseka Arendse share her story on Weekend Breakfast:




