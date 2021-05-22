MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case





Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's pleased with the progress made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in relation to the Khayelitsha murders that took place last weekend.

Three suspects appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday in connection with a spate of shootings in Khayelitsha that left 13 people dead.

One further suspect appeared in court on Thursday.

Police had initially arrested 11 people on Monday morning, however, seven suspects have since had the cases against them preliminarily withdrawn.

MEC Fritz has assured the public that the seven suspects can be charged at any stage.

He says his department will, in terms of its oversight role, will keep a close eye on the case and ensure that there are no policing inefficiencies.

"We cannot allow for crime to pay in our province", the MEC adds in his statement.

According to Fritz, a total of 40 gunshot fatalities were recorded by police across Cape Town last weekend.

He's expressed his concern about the ongoing use of firearms in various crimes and says greater policing capacity and social action are needed to combat violence in local communities.

What we saw in Khayelitsha this past weekend cannot be the norm. 40 gunshot fatalities over a three-day period cannot be the norm. We need to pull together as the whole of society and confront this scourge head-on. We will beat crime and eradicate violence from our communities. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety