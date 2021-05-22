Streaming issues? Report here
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up

22 May 2021 2:06 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape vaccine rollout
vaccination sites
Vaccine sites
phase 2 vaccine rollout

An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccine rollout.

The Western Cape will introduce 17 more public vaccination sites next week, bringing the total number of operational public sector sites to 36.

In addition, 4 private sites at Medi Clinic hospitals will also come online while the rural health teams will commence with vaccine outreach at old age homes.

RELATED: Clicks and Mediclinic come on board to vaccinate over-60s in the Western Cape

In the coming week, there will be a total of 36 public and 11 private vaccination sites operating.

A total of 26 vaccination sites were operating in the province this past week, comprising of 19 public health facilities and seven private sites at Clicks stores.

The Western Cape Health Department has urged residents not to worry if they have registered on the EVDS system and are still waiting for their second SMS.

"We expect most people who have registered to start getting their SMS in 1 to 2 weeks", the department says,

RELATED: WC govt is now in control of scheduling vax appointments after SMS confusion

Here's a list of all the new sites coming online from Monday 24 May:

Public sites:

  • Bishop Lavis
  • Bothasig CDC
  • Adriaanse Clinic
  • Chesnut Clinic
  • Chestnut Satellite Clinic
  • Delft CHC
  • Durbanville CDC
  • Goodwood CDC
  • Kraaifontein
  • Kuyasa Library
  • Lansdowne Library Hall
  • Ocean View Civic Centre
  • Reed Street CDC
  • Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic
  • Stikland Hospital
  • Symphony Way CDC
  • Tafelsig Thusong Centre

Private sites at Mediclinic:

  • Cape Gate

  • Milnerton

  • Geneva

  • Vergelegen

Here's a list of all the sites that are already operational:

Public sites:

  • Pelican Park Clinic
  • Mathew Goniwe Clinic
  • Brooklyn Chest Hospital
  • Helderberg Hospital
  • Mitchells Plain Hospital
  • Khayelitsha Hospital
  • Karl Bremer Hospital
  • Brackenfell Clinic
  • Gugulethu Community Health Clinic
  • Hanover Park Community Day Centre
  • Cross Roads Community Health Clinic
  • Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre
  • Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre
  • Heideveld Community Health Clinic
  • Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic
  • Nyanga Community Day Centre
  • Gugulethu Clinic
  • Eerste River Clinic
  • Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)

Private sites at Clicks stores:

  • Constantia
  • Tygervalley
  • Westcoast Village
  • Blue Route
  • Paarl Mall
  • Vredendal Mall
  • Edgemead



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
