WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up





The Western Cape will introduce 17 more public vaccination sites next week, bringing the total number of operational public sector sites to 36.

In addition, 4 private sites at Medi Clinic hospitals will also come online while the rural health teams will commence with vaccine outreach at old age homes.

In the coming week, there will be a total of 36 public and 11 private vaccination sites operating.

A total of 26 vaccination sites were operating in the province this past week, comprising of 19 public health facilities and seven private sites at Clicks stores.

The Western Cape Health Department has urged residents not to worry if they have registered on the EVDS system and are still waiting for their second SMS.

"We expect most people who have registered to start getting their SMS in 1 to 2 weeks", the department says,

Here's a list of all the new sites coming online from Monday 24 May:

Public sites:

Bishop Lavis

Bothasig CDC

Adriaanse Clinic

Chesnut Clinic

Chestnut Satellite Clinic

Delft CHC

Durbanville CDC

Goodwood CDC

Kraaifontein

Kuyasa Library

Lansdowne Library Hall

Ocean View Civic Centre

Reed Street CDC

Ruimte Road Satellite Clinic

Stikland Hospital

Symphony Way CDC

Tafelsig Thusong Centre

Private sites at Mediclinic:

Cape Gate

Milnerton

Geneva

Vergelegen

Here's a list of all the sites that are already operational:

Public sites:

Pelican Park Clinic

Mathew Goniwe Clinic

Brooklyn Chest Hospital

Helderberg Hospital

Mitchells Plain Hospital

Khayelitsha Hospital

Karl Bremer Hospital

Brackenfell Clinic

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic

Hanover Park Community Day Centre

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre

Heideveld Community Health Clinic

Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic

Nyanga Community Day Centre

Gugulethu Clinic

Eerste River Clinic

Cape Town Civic Centre (Occupation Health office)

Private sites at Clicks stores:

Constantia

Tygervalley

Westcoast Village

Blue Route

Paarl Mall

Vredendal Mall

Edgemead