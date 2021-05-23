Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
10:00 - 11:00
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support

23 May 2021 9:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Climate change
Conservation
Biodiversity
WWF South Africa
nature
Climate activist

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to its causes.

WWF South Africa believes that the Covid-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity for people to change their behaviour, reduce their environmental footprint, and increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.

The organisation is calling on individuals and businesses to adopt more sustainable habits and practices in order to "build back better" when the world emerges from the pandemic.

WWF South Africa is also calling for donations towards its conservation projects, among them the fight for clean air and plastic-free oceans, as well as rhino conservation.

Donations of between R100 and R500 will help the organisation to continue the vital work it does to safeguard the environment and protect biodiversity, says Justin Smith, Head of Business Development at WWF South Africa.

Supporters who make donations also stand the chance to win two nights for two people at Thakadu River Lodge in Madikwe Game Reserve in the North West.

For more information on WWF South Africa or to make a donation, visit the website. The competition will run from 28 April 2021 to 5 June 2021.

Basically, over the last 50 years, we've managed to lose 68% of the biodiversity in the world... All of those resources that we depend on from nature - things like pollination, water, food, energy, all of these systems we get for free - we are really eroding really, really quickly.

Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa

I think because we haven't put a rand or dollar value on nature, we haven't thought about that impact and what it means for our lives and businesses. It's a very scary scenario.

Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa

What was normal before doesn't mean it was right... We have got to think about the impact we are having on the planet and start readjusting in terms of how we reinvest.

Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa

I'm definitely optimistic that we have got opportunities to improve.

Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches

22 May 2021 9:46 AM

South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances used to keep warm.

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

22 May 2021 8:50 AM

Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote working visa.

Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport

21 May 2021 2:53 PM

"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

South Africans love to eat meat, and starch. A lot – study

21 May 2021 1:30 PM

"We eat double the amount of meat than we should," says Kim Reddy (Nielsen). “People in SA eat, on average, two meals per day."

MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it!

21 May 2021 12:31 PM

"For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert.

'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'

20 May 2021 9:04 PM

Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Oh, crap! Price of toilet paper climbs globally due to rising cost of wood pulp

20 May 2021 1:35 PM

Toilet paper is getting more expensive around the world because of the soaring prices of commodities used to make it.

Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'

20 May 2021 12:07 PM

"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."

Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does

20 May 2021 9:49 AM

A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.

