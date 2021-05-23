It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support
WWF South Africa believes that the Covid-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity for people to change their behaviour, reduce their environmental footprint, and increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues.
The organisation is calling on individuals and businesses to adopt more sustainable habits and practices in order to "build back better" when the world emerges from the pandemic.
WWF South Africa is also calling for donations towards its conservation projects, among them the fight for clean air and plastic-free oceans, as well as rhino conservation.
Donations of between R100 and R500 will help the organisation to continue the vital work it does to safeguard the environment and protect biodiversity, says Justin Smith, Head of Business Development at WWF South Africa.
Supporters who make donations also stand the chance to win two nights for two people at Thakadu River Lodge in Madikwe Game Reserve in the North West.
For more information on WWF South Africa or to make a donation, visit the website. The competition will run from 28 April 2021 to 5 June 2021.
Basically, over the last 50 years, we've managed to lose 68% of the biodiversity in the world... All of those resources that we depend on from nature - things like pollination, water, food, energy, all of these systems we get for free - we are really eroding really, really quickly.Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa
I think because we haven't put a rand or dollar value on nature, we haven't thought about that impact and what it means for our lives and businesses. It's a very scary scenario.Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa
What was normal before doesn't mean it was right... We have got to think about the impact we are having on the planet and start readjusting in terms of how we reinvest.Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa
I'm definitely optimistic that we have got opportunities to improve.Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit - WWF South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marcobonfanti/marcobonfanti1801/marcobonfanti180100029/93088364-marine-pollution-plastic-waste-on-the-beach-.jpg
