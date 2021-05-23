[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa. 23 May 2021 11:40 AM
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all World
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death

23 May 2021 10:58 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
AKA
Abuse allegations
interview
Anele Tembe

There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anele Tembe's death.

Rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, has spoken out during his first media interview addressing the death of his fiance Anele Tembe.

RELATED: Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel

Forbes sat down with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo for an exclusive interview produced by The Bar Leader TV.

The rapper says the hour-long interview, which aired on Saturday night, was his attempt at telling his side of the story following allegations that he was violent and abusive towards Tembe.

RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

In the interview, Forbes discusses the tumultuous nature of their relationship, the investigation into Tembe's death, and gives his version of events about what happened the night she died.

WATCH: AKA exclusive interview

South African Twitter users have been responding to the revelations made during the interview and commenting on whether the interview itself was the right move.

Below are some of the responses shared online:




More from Entertainment

Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk

21 May 2021 5:28 PM

Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith.

Read More arrow_forward

US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary

19 May 2021 2:43 PM

The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary.

Read More arrow_forward

2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal

18 May 2021 4:53 PM

"We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton.

Read More arrow_forward

Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine

17 May 2021 1:34 PM

Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.

Read More arrow_forward

World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air

17 May 2021 12:43 PM

96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night.

Read More arrow_forward

We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'

15 May 2021 3:13 PM

South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

15 May 2021 2:36 PM

Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for this year's Saftas.

Read More arrow_forward

South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong

14 May 2021 10:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?

13 May 2021 10:14 AM

Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable.

Read More arrow_forward

A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media

12 May 2021 2:59 PM

The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA

Local

Joburg Water apologises, battles to mitigate in areas affected by water shortage

23 May 2021 3:02 PM

The SA Zionist Federation holds peaceful rally in support of Israel

23 May 2021 2:18 PM

Tzaneen court finds crooked cop guilty of corruption

23 May 2021 1:56 PM

