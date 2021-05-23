[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death
Rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, has spoken out during his first media interview addressing the death of his fiance Anele Tembe.
Forbes sat down with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo for an exclusive interview produced by The Bar Leader TV.
The rapper says the hour-long interview, which aired on Saturday night, was his attempt at telling his side of the story following allegations that he was violent and abusive towards Tembe.
In the interview, Forbes discusses the tumultuous nature of their relationship, the investigation into Tembe's death, and gives his version of events about what happened the night she died.
WATCH: AKA exclusive interview
South African Twitter users have been responding to the revelations made during the interview and commenting on whether the interview itself was the right move.
Below are some of the responses shared online:
AKAs story doesnt add up. Too many gaps #AKAinterview— nomnom (@tariroc_) May 22, 2021
Innocent people are not scared of a police inquiry into alleged GBV. Innocent people have faith that justice will prevail, and that the legal & judicial system will be on their side. So what am I missing? #AkaInterview— Cameron Kendall Peters (@CameronKendall) May 23, 2021
"I am very passionate."— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 22, 2021
Passionate AKA toxic?
Passionate AKA raged?
Passionate AKA toxic?
Passionate is doing some very heavy lifting, AKA... #AkaInterview
This was PR orchestrated. I mean the answers he is giving is one of someone that is trained for these type of questions! #AkaInterview— Zama Khumalo (@Ms_ViVaCi0us) May 22, 2021
Most people have been in relationships like AKA and Anele. I don’t think the man killed her. #AkaInterview— khutso (@Khutso_Mara) May 23, 2021
The thing about this interview is that if you hate Aka you won't believe his side of the story.— If Itswape was a person 🤦🏾♂️ (@SIBUSISO_VOYI) May 23, 2021
I'm glad he finally told his side of the story.#AkaInterview
Silence is the best answer sometimes.— MBA Candidate (@MolalaHudson) May 22, 2021
No matter how truthful you might be, you cannot change the public opinion more especially Twitter. #AkaInterview
This is was heavy to watch, I feel for Kiernan💔 #AkaInterview #AKAzwakali I pray he survives this and comes out strong 🙏🙏🙏— BLACK LIVES MATTER. (@lalla_peza) May 22, 2021
Even though the #AKAinterview has left me with more questions than answers, I don’t believe that he actually pushed her...things might not be adding up but a murder charge is far fetched #AKAkhulume— Throw kindness around (@like_confettii) May 22, 2021
Why don't some of you go and tell Anele's side of the story since you think you know it better than AKA #AkaInterview #kiernan #AKAkhulume pic.twitter.com/AvsZJ1uuGw— IamRxy (@Heisray1) May 22, 2021
AKA wasn't supposed to do this interview, regardless of what he says he's already deemed responsible for his fiancé's death. Best to let people assume then let them deny your truth. I'm not saying he's not guilty but this interview will in no way change anyones mind. #AKAkhulume— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@umalambane_zn) May 22, 2021
I don’t dispute that Kiernan loved Anele and that he didn’t push her over the balcony. My problem now is his denial in contributing towards the stress and strife she carried caused by him🤌🏾#AkaInterview #AKAkhulume pic.twitter.com/01bWljHOuD— Charlene (@chardypayks) May 23, 2021
Being abusive isn’t ✨passion✨— ru ✨ (@NotYetUhuru_) May 22, 2021
I don't think Kiernan is guilty of anything, I just think he took things lightly and he made some stupid decision on those specific moments. But that's just me. The Tembe family is angry as expected. #AkaInterview #Anele #Kiernan— Spectrum Laboratories (@KulaPhindi) May 22, 2021
The following thread represents my thoughts regarding the #akakhulume #AkaInterview :— The Universe Ain't That Big (@UniverseAin) May 22, 2021
- People on social media have created a fixed narrative regarding the events that occurred, as a result they were not happy with #AKA 's answers because they did not support that narrative.
Kiernan shouldn't have done this interview because Anele is not even here to defend herself💔😔#AKAkhulume #Nellie #AkaInterview #kiernan pic.twitter.com/SPI2il7x1t— Wendy✨ (@WendyHope_) May 22, 2021
I believe that Anele took her own life. I also believe that their relationship was toxic and drugs were involved. kiernan Thought that she was just threatening like she used to do about killing herself, I don’t think he thought she would actually do it #AkaInterview #AKAkhulume— Lelo Kambarami 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@CandyS1001) May 22, 2021
With everything said, can we please acknowledge how great of an interviewer Thembekile Mrototo is 👏🏾👏🏾 Man delivered. He asked the most needful question without any fear and never held back ✊🏾👌🏾#AkaInterview #AKAkhulume— Tshepo Mohonoe (@tflavour) May 22, 2021
Thembekile is a great interviewer and I'm glad this was done by an actual journalist. The professionalism and necessary gravity for the situation is there.— Neo (@Neo_url) May 22, 2021
One thing about @ThembiMrototo is that he always understands the assignment. Also the follow up questions are exactly what the viewer wants to know🔥🔥🔥🔥#AkaInterview #AKAkhulume— Queenin Masuabi (@Queenin_M) May 22, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01K5vQlBuDY&t=66s
