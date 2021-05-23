[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA





Fighting against gender-based violence (GBV) requires action from every sector of society.

CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King poses the question, "What is wrong with South African men?" in a panel discussion on GBV.

Bhekisisa Mncube, an author and former women abuser, says his history of violence against women is deeply rooted in the abuse he witnessed at home.

Zane Meas, the founder and executive director of the Fatherhood Foundation, says the cycle of toxic masculinity in South Africa is often perpetrated by the problem of absent fathers and boys who are raised by abusive men.

Advocate Tarisai Mchuchu-Macmillan, the executive director of the NPO Mosaic, agrees that childhood abuse and fatherlessness play a role in GBV, however, she adds that the role of choice, control, and agency must not be overlooked when discussing violent men in South Africa.

We are not going to build this country when more than half of its population is under siege. There are more women in this country than men but women are living in fear. Every day they are being killed, beaten, and abused. Bhekisisa Mncube, Journalist, author, and essayist

Fatherhood affects the entire society that we live in... Children learn not from what they are being told, but from what they observe and see as an example of what manhood is. Zane Meas, Founder and Executive Director - Fatherhood Foundation

We must never take away the choice to be violent. There is a choice. Advocate Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan, Executive Director - Mosaic Training Service and Healing Centre for Women

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: