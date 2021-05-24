South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk





https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Jean-Jacques_MILAN

According to CapeNature there has been an increase in the theft of rare, indigenous plants.

Regardless of lockdowns and restrictions.

South Africa and southern Namibia have so many plant species found nowhere else. And some collectors just have to have them.

A rare succulent Conophytum is often the most prized target.

Last week, police arrested 18 suspects for the possession of a single endangered species. One consignment confiscated by police was valued at R500 000.

Collectors are literally stealing our natural heritage out of the ground. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Zanne Brink of CapeNature to better understand the scourge of plant poaching.

The interest in specific species has grown enormously and people want to own it legally or illegally. Zanne Brink - CapeNature

It is a collector's item. They also get very old. Zanne Brink - CapeNature

There is legislation in place in South Africa, she says.

Locals are now becoming aware of this threat and understanding

Rather than attaching value to the plant, attach value to the biodiversity of the plant to the area. Zanne Brink - CapeNature

She says this is also key to tourist attractions in these areas.

Listen to the interview below: