'Northern Cape never exited the Covid-19 second wave'





The province only has a population of 1.1 million people.

Speaking to Africa Melane on Early Breakfast he says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has raised concern that the Northern Cape was the only province that never exited the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

RELATED: Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold

The province recently recorded a 68% increase in the daily infection rate in a seven-day reporting period, which is the highest in the country.

We are also concerned about the Free State and North-West Province. There has also been a large inflection in Gauteng. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

A third wave is defined on the rolling averages of a seven-day period, he says.

The Northern Cape never really exited the second wave. Prof Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - NICD

Listen to the interview with Prof Puren below: