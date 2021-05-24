Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group





Proposed amendments to South Africa's firearms laws are in the crosshairs of gun ownership advocacy groups who say the proposals are 'the peak of idiocy'.

On Friday the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released, containing a number of controversial proposals.

Among them, plans to ban South Africans from getting gun licences for the purpose of self-defence.

Paul Oxley is the chairperson of Gun Owners Of South Africa (Gosa), he tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane the move is the 'cherry on top of a cynical and uncaring government.'

A day after the police minister announces he's cutting the police budget for you and I by R3 billion and increasing the VIP protection budget for them by R1.7 billion they want to sweep self-defence firearms under the rug. Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa

This has got to be the peak of idiocy in a country like South Africa. Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa

Oxley argues that the right to life, as protected by the constitution, would be infringed upon should the bill be enacted in law.

Implicit in that right is the right to defend your life. Paul Oxley, Chairperson - Gun Owners Of South Africa

Members of the public have until July to give their comments on the bill.

