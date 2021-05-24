Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape premier Alan Winde about the vaccination number goals.
The long-term number is 30,000 a day.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He explains, however, that the province only received 30,000 vaccines last week.
So it is about getting the alignment of the registrations and names on the one side - and making sure that you have a constant supply of vaccines coming on the other side.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
In addition, more and more vaccination sites both public and private are being rolled out.
He says once the rollout moves into the lower age brackets that group is far bigger, around 2 million over 50s, for example.
He says the first week of the rollout was slower than some other provinces and he is looking into why this is the case.
On Monday there should be 53 vaccination sites open, he says, an increase from the seven sites last week. He hopes this will quickly increase further.
Some of the private sites are chemists in small towns.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says there needs to be a consistent flow of vaccines so the process does not stop and start.
The plan was 33,000 Pfizer vaccines a week. We were pushing hard last week so it looks like we will be getting more than our allocation. We should also be getting this week our first Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The initial order was in the 100,000 mark and we will push to get more.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
What I don't want is chaos.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says at the end of the Sisonke trial when vaccinations were opened up to the wider category of health workers the situation was difficult to manage.
On the Friday we vaccinated 5000 people at Groote Schuur Hospital but the queue around the building was ridiculous.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
You also saw people pushing in and abusing the system and that is the start of chaos.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Refilwe questioned why the Western Cape is doing things differently from the rest of the country citing that KZN is allowing 'walk-ins'.
I don't know about the rest of the country but what we are doing is following the agreed-upon plan. What KZN are doing is not part of what everyone agreed on how we were going to manage this single database. Why have a single database if it is a free for all?Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He confirms the WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem is working on the province gaining more control over the national database as it pertains to the Western Cape.
At least we know when you live in Noordhoek, Somerset Hospital is quite far away and it seems the system wasn't understanding that.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says the province is ready for the third wave.
What we learn every single day is that we are ready but let's try and keep this as slow as possible. Please remember I need to argue a case for a differential restriction.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He implores citizens to continue to take precautions to help flatten the curve and says for now it seems to be the case.
For the first time, the Western province is behind other provinces.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1363414548548628481
