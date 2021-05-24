I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?





The percentage of tenants who were in good standing with their landlords at the start of 2020 dropped by more than 12% when the first hard lockdown was introduced.

That's according to figures provided by specialist collections agency Rentmaster.

But what is the impact on your credit rating if you find yourself unable to keep up with your monthly rental payments?

CapeTalk's Africa Melane posed the question to Rentmaster's CEO Shanaaz Trethewey.

She says many tenants don't realise that rent payments are uploaded to the credit bureau.

What is paid or is not paid, whatever the reason, is recorded against one's credit profile. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster

And what happens when you don't pay your rent, asks Melane?

Trethewey says depending on certain categories, your credit score is affected accordingly.

[The catergories are] paid on time, paid late, did not pay, paid partial rent... Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster

All of those categories carry a different score. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster

The impact, says Trethewey, is that when you want to apply for credit in the future, your past defaults will be reflected when the credit provider pulls your credit record.

They will see your payment profile...which will impact their decision. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster

How will non payment of rent affect your credit score? Click below to find out: