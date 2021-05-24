I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
The percentage of tenants who were in good standing with their landlords at the start of 2020 dropped by more than 12% when the first hard lockdown was introduced.
That's according to figures provided by specialist collections agency Rentmaster.
But what is the impact on your credit rating if you find yourself unable to keep up with your monthly rental payments?
CapeTalk's Africa Melane posed the question to Rentmaster's CEO Shanaaz Trethewey.
She says many tenants don't realise that rent payments are uploaded to the credit bureau.
What is paid or is not paid, whatever the reason, is recorded against one's credit profile.Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster
And what happens when you don't pay your rent, asks Melane?
Trethewey says depending on certain categories, your credit score is affected accordingly.
[The catergories are] paid on time, paid late, did not pay, paid partial rent...Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster
All of those categories carry a different score.Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster
The impact, says Trethewey, is that when you want to apply for credit in the future, your past defaults will be reflected when the credit provider pulls your credit record.
They will see your payment profile...which will impact their decision.Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO - RentMaster
How will non payment of rent affect your credit score? Click below to find out:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
More from Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.Read More
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.Read More
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More