Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT





Refurbishment work of Voortrekker Road between Jakes Gerwel Drive and Vasco Boulevard in Goodwood has started on Monday 24 May 2021.

The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate says the planned work will take place over the next two months if all goes as planned.

Road users are advised to consider alternative routes where possible during this period.

Voortrekker Road is the main corridor linking the northern suburbs to the city centre.

The City has invested over R10 million in this project and aims to complete the roadworks by the end of July 2021.

According to the City, the work entails the relaying of isolated sections of drainage channels, and the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt surfacing.

Congestion is expected due to the closure of one lane to traffic during the day.

Works on the lanes of the road will be done at night and traffic will be temporarily detoured around the section under construction.

The work on the parking embayments will take place during the day between 9am and 3:30pm on Mondays to Saturday and the resurfacing of the lanes will be done during the night between 9pm and 4am.

RELATED: Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD

Pedestrians and road users are requested to adhere to the signage displayed over this period.

The City asks that residents remain patient and cooperate while the works are underway.

The City understands that these roadworks come with a level of inconvenience, especially considering that this is a main road in a busy commercial district. City of Cape Town

Regular road maintenance prolongs the longevity of the City’s road network which is one of its most important assets as it enables movement of people and goods, and economic activity and growth City of Cape Town

The upgrade of these roads forms part of the City’s efforts to address road maintenance in Bellville in a planned manner.