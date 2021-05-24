Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Refurbishment work of Voortrekker Road between Jakes Gerwel Drive and Vasco Boulevard in Goodwood has started on Monday 24 May 2021.
The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate says the planned work will take place over the next two months if all goes as planned.
Road users are advised to consider alternative routes where possible during this period.
Voortrekker Road is the main corridor linking the northern suburbs to the city centre.
The City has invested over R10 million in this project and aims to complete the roadworks by the end of July 2021.
According to the City, the work entails the relaying of isolated sections of drainage channels, and the removal and replacement of the existing asphalt surfacing.
Congestion is expected due to the closure of one lane to traffic during the day.
Works on the lanes of the road will be done at night and traffic will be temporarily detoured around the section under construction.
The work on the parking embayments will take place during the day between 9am and 3:30pm on Mondays to Saturday and the resurfacing of the lanes will be done during the night between 9pm and 4am.
RELATED: Bellville set to become second Cape Town CBD
Pedestrians and road users are requested to adhere to the signage displayed over this period.
The City asks that residents remain patient and cooperate while the works are underway.
The City understands that these roadworks come with a level of inconvenience, especially considering that this is a main road in a busy commercial district.City of Cape Town
Regular road maintenance prolongs the longevity of the City’s road network which is one of its most important assets as it enables movement of people and goods, and economic activity and growthCity of Cape Town
The upgrade of these roads forms part of the City’s efforts to address road maintenance in Bellville in a planned manner.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111376265_goodwood-south-africa-august-14-2018-a-street-scene-with-businesses-vehicles-and-people-in-goodwood-.html?vti=mwexawl6posw2hvggx-1-2
More from Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.Read More
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.Read More
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More