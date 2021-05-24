SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well
There have been concerns raised from the public as to why the South African Polie Services had such a large presence at Sunday's Pro-Palestine rally on the Sea Point promenade.
There was a large police contingent present as well as rolls of barbed wire.
Jezebus!!! Barbed wire has arrived.— Fatima Hassan 🇵🇸 (@_HassanF) May 23, 2021
Do they think we are occupied too?! #palestine
Sea Point. pic.twitter.com/h9M2JoyTDG
When there is a protest we have to deploy our officers to maintain law and order. the police presence in Sea Point yesterday was no different from any protest in other areas.Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - Western Cape SAPS
We have to be prepared for any occurrence and that is why our members were deployed there.Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - Western Cape SAPS
Why the use of barbed wire, asks Refilwe?
We take measures to ensure no violence erupts and that is just a safety precaution measure.Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - Western Cape SAPS
What we saw yesterday was about 4000 people participating in the protest. Fortunately, no serious incidents were reported.Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - Western Cape SAPS
Traut says permission was granted for the protest.
The members deployed yesterday were not only to police it but to protect everybody.Colonel Andre Traut, Spokesperson - Western Cape SAPS
He agrees it is a democratic right to protest and says when there is permission granted for a protest, police have an obligation to protect the protesters as well.
Listen to the interview below:
#palestine— Fatima Hassan 🇵🇸 (@_HassanF) May 23, 2021
Sea Point promenade. pic.twitter.com/bk66XPrtvP
