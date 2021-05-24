He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
Cape Town City has confirmed Eric Tinkler has rejoined the club on a four-year contract, following the departure of former coach Jan Olde Riekerink on Friday.
Tinkler is home 🏟 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/08nMg1LXv5— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 24, 2021
Cape Town City announced last week that it had parted ways with Olde Riekerink by 'mutual agreement'.
It followed several poor performances by the team, including the devastating 5-1 defeat to Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu last month.
Tinkler's appointment marks a return to the club for the 50-year-old who left Orlando Pirates for the Blue and Gold in 2016.
Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler as new first team head coach on a four year contract.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 24, 2021
The history maker, officially returns to the Mother City!
#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/OwzpktWuWO
A former player himself Tinkler earned 45 caps for the South African national team during his career and was part of the squad that scooped the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.
Most recently he was manager of Maritzburg United, but parted ways with the club late last year.
Source : Leeto M Khoza/EWN.
