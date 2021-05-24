He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
DoH’s R150m Digital Vibes scandal
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of 'Gangster State' and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Democratic Alliance weekend virtual rally and local government elections
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 16:20
Academic says Mantashe wrong to push for energy based on oil and gas
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director of the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 16:55
Team Qhubeka Assos' third stage win in Giro d'Italia
Guests
Andrew McLean - Cycling Expert at Supersport and Cycle Lab
Today at 17:05
Update on Palestine-Israel truce
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:20
IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Wine: Bottle of 1821 Grand Constance sells for R420,000 on auction
Guests
Joanne Gibson
Latest Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March. 24 May 2021 1:40 PM
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s. 24 May 2021 11:38 AM
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD This Cape Town-based real estate agent says his inbox has been flooded after posting about tiny luxury apartments located on Thiba... 24 May 2021 12:49 PM
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

24 May 2021 10:04 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Eric Tinkler
Soccer
Cape Town City

The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...

Cape Town City has confirmed Eric Tinkler has rejoined the club on a four-year contract, following the departure of former coach Jan Olde Riekerink on Friday.

Cape Town City announced last week that it had parted ways with Olde Riekerink by 'mutual agreement'.

It followed several poor performances by the team, including the devastating 5-1 defeat to Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu last month.

Tinkler's appointment marks a return to the club for the 50-year-old who left Orlando Pirates for the Blue and Gold in 2016.

A former player himself Tinkler earned 45 caps for the South African national team during his career and was part of the squad that scooped the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

Most recently he was manager of Maritzburg United, but parted ways with the club late last year.




'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold

24 May 2021 1:49 PM

Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.

Kinnear murder accused denied bail again

24 May 2021 1:40 PM

Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.

'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss

24 May 2021 11:38 AM

WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.

New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa

24 May 2021 10:47 AM

Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.

Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet

24 May 2021 10:43 AM

Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.

Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT

24 May 2021 10:04 AM

Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.

I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?

24 May 2021 9:33 AM

Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.

Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde

24 May 2021 9:05 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.

Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group

24 May 2021 8:49 AM

Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.

[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA

23 May 2021 11:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.

[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition

24 May 2021 10:24 AM

The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.

Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP

20 May 2021 4:58 PM

The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.

Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event

19 May 2021 12:04 PM

The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Ground.

'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'

17 May 2021 7:47 AM

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.

Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes

14 May 2021 9:48 AM

Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos

11 May 2021 4:31 PM

"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"

Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa

6 May 2021 6:24 PM

The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend.

Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

