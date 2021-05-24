[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The American artistic gymnast has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.
What is so special about this feat you may ask?
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.
What is the Yurchenko double-pike?
'The gymnast does a round-off onto the springboard, back handspring onto the vaulting table, and then flips into the air,' explains NBC Sport.
Simone Biles just became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/bVoZrqgRBK— Coach Christi, DNP, ENP, CCRN. 👩🏾⚕️🥎 (@SnapMyAd) May 23, 2021
Listen to this and other trending stories in Barbs Wire on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit below:
