[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition





The American artistic gymnast has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

What is so special about this feat you may ask?

The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.

What is the Yurchenko double-pike?

'The gymnast does a round-off onto the springboard, back handspring onto the vaulting table, and then flips into the air,' explains NBC Sport.

Simone Biles just became the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike in competition 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/bVoZrqgRBK — Coach Christi, DNP, ENP, CCRN. 👩🏾‍⚕️🥎 (@SnapMyAd) May 23, 2021

Listen to this and other trending stories in Barbs Wire on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit below: