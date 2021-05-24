Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet





The City of Cape Town issued a notice on Sunday advising Muizenberg beachgoers to avoid swimming near the Zandvlei stormwater pipes, as a precautionary measure.

The City says this is due to damaged pumps at the Clifton Road pump station.

On Sunday, technicians attempted to connect a replacement pump from a nearby facility to reduce the risks to public health.

The City says various departments have been activated to respond to this incident.

Municipal officials have been taking samples to confirm if there is any risk to the public.

Cape Town residents have previously raised alarm bells over the deteriorating water quality at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve.

Last month, concerned residents started an online petition demanding action from the City of Cape Town.

Read the City's notice below: