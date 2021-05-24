Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
The City of Cape Town issued a notice on Sunday advising Muizenberg beachgoers to avoid swimming near the Zandvlei stormwater pipes, as a precautionary measure.
The City says this is due to damaged pumps at the Clifton Road pump station.
On Sunday, technicians attempted to connect a replacement pump from a nearby facility to reduce the risks to public health.
The City says various departments have been activated to respond to this incident.
RELATED: Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
Municipal officials have been taking samples to confirm if there is any risk to the public.
Cape Town residents have previously raised alarm bells over the deteriorating water quality at the Zandvlei Nature Reserve.
Last month, concerned residents started an online petition demanding action from the City of Cape Town.
RELATED: Residents demand action over 'alarming' water quality at Zandvlei Nature Reserve
Read the City's notice below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134157757_looking-down-at-muizenberg-beach-and-people-surfing.html?vti=lnou45fudshvbb9tlm-1-26
More from Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.Read More
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.Read More
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.Read More
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More