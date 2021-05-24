New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
In her new book The Black Girl’s Guide To Corporate South Africa, author Lindelwa Skenjana highlights some of the specific challenges facing young black women working in corporate South Africa.
In addition to identifying the issues and obstacles many women of colour face in the workplace Skenjana, using her own experience and that of other women, provides some tips in navigating those challenges.
Some of the issues addressed in the book include racism, sexism, ethnic chauvinism, ageism, and sexual harassment that many young, black women say they regularly encounter in the workplace.
Skenjana asks ‘When technical expertise and hard work are not the issue, how do black women make the most of their efforts and support each other to success? ‘
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King spoke to Skenjana about the book on Weekend Breakfast:
Why did you write this book?
I thought to myself if we aren't taking the responsibility of writing and archiving our experiences, then who will?Lindelwa Skenjana, Author - The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa
What are some of the challenges black women face in corporate South Africa?
When you have to assimilate in environments that aren't embracing you warmly for who you are...but sometimes people can't relate so you are constantly having to assimilate.Lindelwa Skenjana, Author - The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa
What can non-black colleagues and managers of black professionals take away from this book?
I'm hoping the book will equip our leaders with tools around how to manage diversity and also see the importance of doing that.Lindelwa Skenjana, Author - The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa
What has been the response to the book so far?
I've had feedback from older women in corporate saying 'I wish I'd had a guide like this before I went in.'Lindelwa Skenjana, Author - The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa
What do you want readers to take away from The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa?
What I'm hoping is for the next generation entering the space, to be better prepared, it doesn't have to take them a decade like it did for me to learn all the lessons I had to learn.Lindelwa Skenjana, Author - The Black Girls Guide To Corporate South Africa
Lindelwa is an award-winning professional with more than a decade’s experience in the corporate world. She holds a master's from the University of Manchester and is a founding member of Mbewu Movement. She has also been named one of the top 200 young South Africans by the Mail and Guardian.
Click below to listen to the full conversation with author Lindelwa Skenjana on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113597699_diverse-group-of-business-people-walking-through-office-corridor-team-of-corporate-professionals-wal.html?term=female%2Bentrepreneur&vti=o9igzqkziujeaq640e-1-9
