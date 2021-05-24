'Tencent revenue up a staggering 25%'





Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte about the news from emerging economies.

One of the biggest stores currently is the continued phenomenal rise of Chinese gaming and fintech giant Tencent.

Of course, Tencent is what Bloomberg Magazine a few years ago called the greatest private equity investment ever in economic history. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Tencent revenues are up 25% in this first quarter. This is a staggering amount, up $21 billion for the quarter. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

It just talks to the rise of a Chinese economy once again and all things e-commerce and digital once again. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He says it is staggering that one-third of its revenue comes from gaming.

These are Chinese online playing games on their phones. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

These are all new business models that three or four years ago we just could not imagine - this convergence being driven by exponential growth and technology. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He says the China growth phenomenon is unmatched.

There will never be another country like China ever in economic history in size, scale, and growth phenomenon. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He says Asian counties seem to adopt technology very rapidly.

