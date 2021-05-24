[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD





Richard Haubrich of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty says he's received loads of applications after using Tik Tok and Instagram to market new residential units in the CBD.

The "premium micro-apartments" are starting at R895 000 for 19m².

The new studio, one- and two-bedroomed apartments will be located at One Thibault, which was previously only a commercial building.

RELATED: The popularity of the 'micro-unit' is on the rise

Haubrich says the units are a great investment property for first-time buyers and those who are interested in joining the Airbnb market.

They're going pretty quickly, there are quite a few applications. Richard Haubrich, Real Estate Agent - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

Development only starts after 100 units have been sold, and I think we're going to hit that target a lot sooner than we expected thanks to social media and TikTok. Richard Haubrich, Real Estate Agent - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

I think it's the perfect opportunity for people to invest, especially if they are first-time buyers, for this new development. Richard Haubrich, Real Estate Agent - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

It's tiny, that's why we're kind of focusing on the Airbnb market. Richard Haubrich, Real Estate Agent - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

It's not just micro-apartments, they go up to about 60 square metres, which is some decent living space as well. Richard Haubrich, Real Estate Agent - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

RELATED: Small apartments - big business

Urban planner Jodi Allemeier says developers around the world are shifting towards micro-apartments.

Allemeier says there needs to be a diversity of housing products available to residents in the CBD in order to build towards city-making in Cape Town.

It's definitely a trend globally... We have micro-living in different forms across Cape Town. Jodi Allemeier, Strategist and urban planner

Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit: