'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
The Western Cape Health Department is rapidly expanding the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites across the province from today (Monday).
Chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says they are hoping to have 66 sites open province-wide by the end of the day.
RELATED: Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Speaking to Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review, Kariem says the registration system will not allow for anyone under the age of 60 to register currently.
Earlier this month a social media user with the handled @CapeTownGuy tweeted that he had been able to get the jab at Mitchells Plain Hosptial.
He posted “I got the vaccine [smiley face emoji]. The doses were going to expire and I was able to register for it. Arm is a bit sore but overall I feel fine,” - he also tweeted a video clip of him receiving the injection.
You're not going to be able to register if you're not 60 and older, the system will kick you out immediately.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
The algorithm matches you according to the sites that are opening up which is why we're rapidly expanding the sites so people can have sites closer to where they live.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Last week we vaccinated 9 244 and of those 8 252 were in the age band 60 and older.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday morning, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.
Listen to the full update on the province's vaccination programme by clicking below:
Source : @GautengHealth/Twitter
More from Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.Read More
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.Read More
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.Read More
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More