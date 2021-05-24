'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss





The Western Cape Health Department is rapidly expanding the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites across the province from today (Monday).

Chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says they are hoping to have 66 sites open province-wide by the end of the day.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit on The Morning Review, Kariem says the registration system will not allow for anyone under the age of 60 to register currently.

Earlier this month a social media user with the handled @CapeTownGuy tweeted that he had been able to get the jab at Mitchells Plain Hosptial.

He posted “I got the vaccine [smiley face emoji]. The doses were going to expire and I was able to register for it. Arm is a bit sore but overall I feel fine,” - he also tweeted a video clip of him receiving the injection.

You're not going to be able to register if you're not 60 and older, the system will kick you out immediately. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

The algorithm matches you according to the sites that are opening up which is why we're rapidly expanding the sites so people can have sites closer to where they live. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Last week we vaccinated 9 244 and of those 8 252 were in the age band 60 and older. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto on Monday morning, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.

