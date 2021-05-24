Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
DoH’s R150m Digital Vibes scandal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Democratic Alliance weekend virtual rally and local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 16:20
Academic says Mantashe wrong to push for energy based on oil and gas
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director of the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at University of Stellenbosch
Today at 16:55
Team Qhubeka Assos' third stage win in Giro d'Italia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew McLean - Cycling Expert at Supersport and Cycle Lab
Today at 17:05
Update on Palestine-Israel truce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:20
IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Wine: Bottle of 1821 Grand Constance sells for R420,000 on auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Gibson
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance

24 May 2021 1:38 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Ace Magashule
ANC NWC
ANC step aside

Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday afternoon.

Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule could be facing further sanctions after he disobeyed the national executive committee’s (NEC) instruction to apologise to ANC structures after writing a letter of suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead of issuing an apology to the party, Magashule has launched a legal challenge against the ANC in a bid to set aside his suspension and to declare the ANC’s step aside resolution unlawful.

RELATED: Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss Magashule’s defiance.

The embattled secretary-general is facing the risk of further disciplinary action against him, reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.

At the same time, Madia says the organisation is aware that Magashule will not take things lying down.

He [Ace Magashule] has been hard to find.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

There are different views about what must happen in the NWC today.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

We've got a school of thought that believes that they must wait for the legal processes to unfold... there is also another school of thoughts that feels these are separate matters [claiming that] what Ace does wrong in the organisation versus the legal processes launched against the ANC are separate matters.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Some members want to see more disciplinary measures... towards the exit of his membership as an ANC member.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

What the ANC members understand and the leaders of the ANC understand is that Ace is willing to take the organisation down with him... They know that he will fight at all costs.

Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener:




