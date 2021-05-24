'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance





Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule could be facing further sanctions after he disobeyed the national executive committee’s (NEC) instruction to apologise to ANC structures after writing a letter of suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Instead of issuing an apology to the party, Magashule has launched a legal challenge against the ANC in a bid to set aside his suspension and to declare the ANC’s step aside resolution unlawful.

The ANC's national working committee (NWC) will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss Magashule’s defiance.

The embattled secretary-general is facing the risk of further disciplinary action against him, reports Eyewitness News journalist Tshidi Madia.

At the same time, Madia says the organisation is aware that Magashule will not take things lying down.

He [Ace Magashule] has been hard to find. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

There are different views about what must happen in the NWC today. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

We've got a school of thought that believes that they must wait for the legal processes to unfold... there is also another school of thoughts that feels these are separate matters [claiming that] what Ace does wrong in the organisation versus the legal processes launched against the ANC are separate matters. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

Some members want to see more disciplinary measures... towards the exit of his membership as an ANC member. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

What the ANC members understand and the leaders of the ANC understand is that Ace is willing to take the organisation down with him... They know that he will fight at all costs. Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News

