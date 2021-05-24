Kinnear murder accused denied bail again





One of the men fingered in the killing of anti-gang unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was on Monday denied bail for a second time.

Former professional rugby player Zane Kilian stands accused of the murder of Kinnear who was shot outside his house in Bishop Lavis in September.

Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.

Last month, alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his suspected involvement in Kinnear's murder.

He also appeared in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Modack's lawyers again complained about the lack of information from the State to adequately prepare for the bail application.

The defence indicated that they had asked for further details on the charges their client stands accused of.

[They are asking] How is it that Modack is linked to the assassination of Charl Kinnear, give us a bit more detail. Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

The defence said, tell us exactly where and with whom is conspired to have the anti-gang unit detective killed. Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN

The matter has been postponed to Friday.

