Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
One of the men fingered in the killing of anti-gang unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was on Monday denied bail for a second time.
Former professional rugby player Zane Kilian stands accused of the murder of Kinnear who was shot outside his house in Bishop Lavis in September.
Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.
Last month, alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was arrested for his suspected involvement in Kinnear's murder.
He also appeared in court on Monday.
RELATED: Kinnear witness spoke of being targeted just days before drive-by shooting
RELATED: Gun linked to Kinnear murder undergoing ballistics testing - Bishop Lavis CPF
Meanwhile, Modack's lawyers again complained about the lack of information from the State to adequately prepare for the bail application.
The defence indicated that they had asked for further details on the charges their client stands accused of.
[They are asking] How is it that Modack is linked to the assassination of Charl Kinnear, give us a bit more detail.Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
The defence said, tell us exactly where and with whom is conspired to have the anti-gang unit detective killed.Kevin Brandt, Reporter -EWN
The matter has been postponed to Friday.
Click below to listen to the latest on the murder case of anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.Read More
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.Read More
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.Read More
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'.Read More
[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA
Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King hosts a panel discussion about the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More