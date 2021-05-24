'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
She says the experts she has spoken to predict 5000 infections a day in two weeks' time. This means the infections are happening currently as there is a two-week delay.
Curfews are suggested, she adds, and numbers of large gatherings need to be re-looked at.
She says they warn against complacency when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing.
She thinks a 'family' meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation would be a good idea.
The best way to get people to comply again is to send out a message through an alert level that things are getting bad.Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
SAHPRA has released the new regulation that Pfizer thawed vaccines may be kept in refrigerators for 31 days rather than just 5 days.
She also explains the adjusted storage requirements for Pfizer vaccines whereby they can be stored for 31 days on-site, meaning vaccination sites will be able to receive larger doses at a time.
Listen to Mia Malan in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
